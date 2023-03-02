Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India’s Supreme Court orders to set up bipartisan panel to select election commissioner

Supreme Court overhauls election commissioner appointment in ‘historic’ judgment

India’s supreme court building is pictured in New Delhi (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Supreme Court ordered the formation of a bipartisan panel to select the country’s election commissioners on Thursday (2), ending a practise in which the government effectively chose them.

The Election Commission of India is an autonomous constitutional authority but opposition parties have regularly accused it of caving into the demands of the ruling party, a charge it has denied.

The new panel will also include the leader of the opposition in the lower house of parliament or the opposition party with the highest number of members in the house.

“This norm will continue to hold good till a law is made by parliament,” said Justice K.M. Joseph, delivering the order of a constitution bench that heard several petitions calling for an independent committee to appoint election commissioners.

“The election commission of India is to perform the arduous and unenviable task of remaining aloof from all forms of subjugation by and interference from the executive.”

Currently, the president of the country, who generally goes by the advice of the government, appoints the chief election commissioner and two commissioners for a tenure of six years each. Typically they are former bureaucrats.

Prashant Bhushan, a lawyer representing the petitioners, termed the judgment “historic”.

“They have said the independence of the election commission is absolutely essential for democracy, and for that independence to be assured, you cannot have a system where the government alone appoints the election commissioners,” he told reporters outside the court.

India’s former chief election commissioner, S.Y. Quraishi, said that “our long pending demands are being met”.

“At last SC has clinched it,” he said in a post on Twitter, referring to the Supreme Court. “The demand has been pending for two decades. Good for the perception of neutrality of the Election Commission.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Vaughan did not use racist slur, cricket hearing told
HEADLINE STORY
EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims
HEADLINE STORY
Rahul Gandhi calls for new thinking for democratic systems at Cambridge University address
News
Kemi Badenoch: Pursuing ‘great’ deal with India
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
HEADLINE STORY
Kuhnemann, Khawaja put Australia on top after spin mayhem
HEADLINE STORY
Children’s coffins mark tragedy of Italy migrant shipwreck
News
Rahul Gandhi begins UK tour, to interact with Indian groups
HEADLINE STORY
Two Indian American corporate leaders appointed to US Export Council
HEADLINE STORY
Asian businessman’s luxury hotel hosted Windsor Framework talks between Sunak and von der…
HEADLINE STORY
Labourer’s daughter, 15, scores India cricket payday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW