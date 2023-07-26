Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

India’s Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open title

Nagal, seeded seventh in the event, defeated the fifth-seeded Svrcina 6-4, 7-5 in the final

Sumit Nagal

By: Eastern Eye

INDIA’S Sumit Nagal won his second ATP Challenger title of the year with a straight sets victory over fifth seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in the Tampere Open in Finland, last Sunday (23).

Nagal, seeded seventh in the event, defeated the fifth-seeded Svrcina 6-4, 7-5 in the final. This was Sumit Nagal’s fourth ATP Challenger title overall.

Last Sunday against Svrcina, Nagal went down an early break after losing serve in the second game to allow the Czech take a 3-0 lead.

The 25-year-old from Jhajjar in Haryana broke back his opponent’s serve to reduce the margin to 3-4 and then broke Svrcina’s serve again in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead.

He came back from 0-30 down to hold his serve and won the 10th game and set at 6-4.

Nadal broke Svrcina’s serve in the first game of the second set and then repeated the act in the third game and held his serve in the next to take a 4-0 lead.

Svrcina was not done yet and broke back in the sixth game to make it 2-4. After Nagal held his serve to take a 5-3 lead, the Czech Republic player broke the Indian’s serve again to level the score at 5-5.

Nagal, however, could not be denied on Sunday and he broke immediately back in the 11th game and held his serve in the 12th which went to deuce twice before taking the game, set and match in 55 minutes.

Nagal is ranked 231 in the ATP chart while Svrcina is well above him on 193.

He had reached the final by beating Wild Card Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic 6-4, 6-1 in the first round and then got the better of Brazil’s Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva in a tough three-setter, winning 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(4). Nagal defeated Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before sealing his place in the final with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Spain’s Daniel Rincon.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Cricket aims to find its footing in the US
Sports
Jasprit Bumrah back in full tilt after back injury
Sports
India to host Australia ahead of ODI World Cup
Sports
Satwik-Chirag pair achieves career-best world no. 2 ranking
Sports
Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies
Sports
Indian women’s cricket captain faces criticism for ‘bad behaviour’
Sports
Ashwin double strike boosts India’s Test sweep bid
Sports
West Indies grind through turgid day against India
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli equals Bradman’s record of 29 hundreds; West Indies fight back
Sports
India vs West Indies: Kohli keeps visitors on course for big total
Sports
Justin Langer appointed Lucknow Super Giants coach
Sports
Best ever finish for Indian para athletes at World Championship
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW