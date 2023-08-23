Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

India’s success belongs to all humanity: Modi

‘This is a moment to cherish forever’

Narendra Modi watches live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram’s soft-landing on the Moon’s South Pole from South Africa. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (23) as Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface.

Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve “on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon”.

“This is a moment to cherish forever,” Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

“India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the ‘Chandra Path’,” the prime minister said.

“India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone…Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe…Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity,” Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India’s G20 presidency.

The Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India, Modi said. “We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,” the prime minister added.

Modi, who is in South Africa to attend the five-nation BRICS Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon.

“Though I was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, my heart and soul was here (in India),” Modi said.

Modi joined the scientists gathered at ISRO’s telemetry, tracking and command network (ISTRAC) near Bengaluru virtually.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Victory Cry’ across India as Chandrayaan-3 achieves success
News
Modi views model of Swaminarayan temple in South Africa
News
India creates history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon
News
What to know about Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
News
Tragic railway bridge collapse claims 17 lives in India’s Mizoram
News
100,000 people evacuated due to floods in Pakistan
News
Pakistan president hits back in draft bills row
News
Chandrayaan landing will launch India’s space dreams
News
Special screenings at Indian schools to watch moon landing
News
India’s Chandrayaan spacecraft set for historic touchdown
UK
Former Met officer jailed for rape
News
IMF and World Bank reforms on US agenda
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW