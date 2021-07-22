Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,987
Total Cases 31,257,720
Today's Fatalities 507
Today's Cases 41,383
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 418,987
Total Cases 31,257,720
Today's Fatalities 507
Today's Cases 41,383

Business

India’s smarphones shipments drop 13 per cent in April-June

(Photo: iStock).

By: ShilpaSharma

SHIPMENTS of smartphones in India during April-June dropped 13 per cent from the previous quarter to 32.4 million units as the second wave of Covid-19 dented demand, according to research firm Canalys.

However, the data showed 87 per cent rise in comparison to April-June 2020, when nearly two-month nationwide lockdown was in place, Canalys said in its report.

Xiaomi was the top player with 29 per cent market share in the June 2021 quarter (9.5 million units shipment), followed by Samsung, which retained its second place with 17 per cent share (5.5 million) and Vivo stood third with 5.4 million units.

Realme took the fourth place, leaving behind Oppo with 15 per cent market share and shipment of 4.9 million units, the report said.

A surge in Covid-19 cases prompted regional restrictions and disrupted economic activities, limiting consumers’ disposable income.

“India was taken by surprise by its second wave, as the new COVID variant emerged and took hold quickly. For smartphone vendors, this was a wake-up call, and shows the importance of bolstering both online and offline presences equally,” Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia said.

Meanwhile, India is set to rebound in the second half of 2021, backed by accelerated vaccination drive, promotional activities and new product releases by brands, Chaurasia said.

“But the second half will not see a surge in pent-up demand like last year. The threat of a third wave still looms in India, but as citizen behavior and industrial operations continue to adapt to pandemic conditions, its impact should be minimal,” he added.

He further said that increasing costs will pose a big challenge amid limited component supply, high shipping charges and a tough macroeconomic environment.

“In the short term, vendors will bear the impact of supply chain disruption, and will be conservative about raising prices. But the component shortage also brings another risk – regional deprioritization – as brands look to allocate their limited supplies of devices to more lucrative markets,” Chaurasia said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Bank of England governor Bailey pledges to ‘improve diversity’
UK
Leading Asian businessman reveals secret to success
UK
Exclusive: Pandemic has helped us enter UK market: Cuemath CEO Manan Khurma
Business
JP Morgan gives its chief executive a ‘special award’
Business
India’s airport body finds Adani group violating branding norms
Business
South Africa unrest hits 40,000 businesses
Business
Gupta should retain Liberty Steel ‘despite opaque financing’, minister says
UK
Ministers seek to ramp-up consumer protection laws
Business
Bangladesh businesses expect low profits this Eid-ul-Azha
Business
ADB lowers India’s growth forecast for current fiscal to 10 per cent
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Indian retailers plan e-commerce venture to take on Amazon and Flipkart
SRI LANKA
Moody’s sounds alarm on Sri Lankan debt
Eastern Eye

Videos

Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
Varun Sharma on Chutzpah, shooting during the pandemic, Cirkus, Fukrey…
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mood-based exercises
Simran Budharup: I will never leave this show
Top 10 Dulquer Salmaan movies
India’s smarphones shipments drop 13 per cent in April-June
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resumes filming Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan
Sundance Now obtains U.S. premiere rights to British remake of…