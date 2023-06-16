Strange weather patterns to hit India’s mango supply

Uttar Pradesh accounts for 23 per cent of the country’s mango production

FILE PHOTO: A customer (R) buys mangoes at a stall at the Mango Mandi, an exclusive market for mangoes, in Bangalore on May 6, 2022. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

UNUSUAL weather patterns, including unexpected rainfall, strong winds, hailstorms, and a mild May, have resulted in a bleak outlook for India’s mango production, reported The Times.

The absence of typical scorching heat in northern India during May has led to approximately 40 per cent of this year’s crop being harmed, leading to a shortage of mangoes that could impact their availability in British supermarkets.

According to the report, mango growers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand states are disheartened by the disruptive and abnormal weather conditions that have significantly impacted the anticipated mango season.

Spanning from May to July and featuring a delightful selection of 1,400 mango varieties, India’s mango season provides a small yet delightful respite from the scorching summer.

However, Indians are now confronted with a scarcity of mangoes, and even the mangoes available in the market may have been harvested prematurely due to the fruit falling prematurely.

Owing to this, growers gathered the crop before it reaches its optimal ripeness.

Randhir Choudhary, who owns 50 acres of mango orchards in Bihar and is co-ordinator of the state’s mango growers’ federation, said that the weather has been ‘strange’ since February.

“We didn’t have rain when we needed it but had untimely rain in March and hail stones in April. Hail storms are lethal. And in May when the fruit needs hot weather to ripen, the temperatures were abnormally low. The size and the flavour have been affected,” Choudhary was quoted as saying by The Times.

“If nature doesn’t correct itself, I can see mango cultivation being wiped out. There will be some mangoes but inferior ones with none of the taste.”

The renowned orchards in Uttar Pradesh have experienced severe repercussions, with significant impact on the state’s mango production.

Being responsible for 23 per cent of the country’s mango output, the north Indian state plays a crucial role in supplying its famous mango varieties to UK supermarkets, various European regions, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia.

Kaushal Khakhar, CEO of Kay Bee Exports, said that the decrease in crop production in northern India will impact mango supplies, although Indian mangoes are not exported to the UK in quantities as substantial as those from Pakistan.

Mango growers in India faced unfavorable conditions this year as the country witnessed its hottest February since 1901. This rise in temperature adversely affected their harvest.

Last year, saw a severe and unexpected heatwave in Bihar, resulting in a staggering 60 per cent loss of the crop.