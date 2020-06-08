India’s Infosys forms global partnership with Celonis

INDIAN IT major Infosys on Monday (8) announced its global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI- enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernisation and business process optimisation.

This partnership will enable customers to embark on long term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges typically associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas, Infosys said in a statement.

Celonis is the leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, harnessing the power of Process Mining technology to help organizations remove operational friction and become a Superfluid Enterprise. Companies around the world, including Siemens, L’Oréal, Uber, Citi, Airbus, and Vodafone, rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change, turning business processes into extraordinary experiences and resulting in huge savings.

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms. Infosys will drive business excellence and improve productivity through automation and building cutting-edge technology platforms by leveraging Celonis’ unique capabilities, the statement added.

Infosys provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services across the globe.