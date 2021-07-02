Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

Business

India’s GAIL to invest £486 million in renewable energy

istock image

By: ShilpaSharma

STATE-OWNED GAIL (India) Ltd is planning to invest Rs 50 billion (£486 million) in renewable and clean energy opportunities.

Under the plan, GAIL will lay pipeline infrastructure to connect consumption centers to gas sources and spend about Rs 40bn (£389m) on renewable energy, the company’s chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said.

“We are a business that is already eco-friendly – gas. And now we want to leverage our position to go greener in line with the vision of the government and the prime minister to cut carbon emissions and pollution,” he said.

It also plans to set up ethanol units to convert agriculture waste or sugarcane into less polluting fuel that can be blended with petrol, helping India to cut import dependence, he said.

The estimated cost for setting up two compressed biogas plants and an ethanol factory is Rs 8bn-10bn (£77.8m – £97m), he said.

The announcement from GAIL comes amid India’s growing efforts to explore new forms of clean energy and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement.

“We have 120 MW of renewable energy capacity which we want to scale up to 1GW in next three-four years,” Jain said.

Besides, GAIL will bid for a 400 MW solar power capacity being auctioned by SECI (formerly Solar Energy Corporation of India) in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The company’s maiden compressed biogas plant will come up in Ranchi with an investment of Rs 2bn-3bn (£19m – £29m). It would produce five tonnes of gas per day and about 25 tonnes of manure.

“The gas produced will be fed into the city gas network supplying CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households. This will help reduce pollution,” Jain said.

GAIL has floated an expression of interest tender seeking partners for setting up of the biogas plants.

The latest announcement is seen as part of the government’s vision for energy transition in India, which envisages to raise the share of gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030, from the current 6.2 per cent.

The company accounts for 75 per cent market share in gas transmission and more than 50 per cent share in gas trading in India.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
France welcomes Saarstahl-Liberty Steel tentative agreement for two sites
Business
Sunak lays out plans for UK’s green sovereign bonds
Business
India’s Bharti Global to invest £362 million in OneWeb
Business
Asian fashion ‘crisis in UK’
UK
Nissan unveils battery plant in Sunderland; Johnson hails the new investment
Business
After Cairn, Devas sues Air India to recover arbitration award
Business
UK unveils Subsidy Control Bill to help businesses post Brexit
INTERNATIONAL
India’s Sitharaman, Janet Yellen discuss global corporate tax plan
Business
Top Morrisons investor says CD&R should raise takeover bid
UK
UK business body calls for relaxation in post-Brexit immigration rules amid acute staff…
UK
Bias ‘not the only reason’ for workplace inequality, says expert
Business
Liberty Steel UK gets new boss as GFG restructures
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nearly 5 million Britons ‘may miss European holidays for taking…
Sam Curran strikes before Morgan seals England series win over…
France welcomes Saarstahl-Liberty Steel tentative agreement for two sites
‘Britons consumed more calories during lockdown than usual times’
Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly…
India’s GAIL to invest £486 million in renewable energy