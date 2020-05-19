India’s COVID-19 cases over 100,000; death toll over 3,000

INDIA’s COVID-19 cases touched 100,000 mark on Tuesday (19). It took 64 days for the country to reach this level from 100 cases. India reported its first infection on January 30 in the Southern state of Kerala.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 58,802 while 39,173 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Of the 134 deaths reported since Monday (18) morning, 51 were in Maharashtra, 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Bihar and Telangana.

Of the 3,163 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,249 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 694 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 252, West Bengal at 244, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 138, Uttar Pradesh at 118, Tamil Nadu at 81 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.

The death toll reached 37 each in Karnataka and Punjab and 35 in Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 15 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 14 deaths while Bihar has registered nine and Kerala and Odisha each have reported four deaths. Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, while Assam has reported two deaths. Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the data provided by the ministry.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), Delhi (10,054), Rajasthan (5,507), Madhya Pradesh (5,236) and Uttar Pradesh (4,605).

According to data, India took a longer period than other countries such as the US, Spain and Italy which have been hit hard by the pandemic. In the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 100,000-mark in Spain. It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the UK for the coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 100,000 respectively.

The health ministry said that for every 100,000 population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against the 60 globally.

Referring to data from the WHO situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday (18) which is about 60 cases per 100,000 population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per 100,000 population. The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per 100,000 population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per 100,000.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per 100,000 population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per 100,000 population. France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per 100,000 population.