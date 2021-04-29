Indians in UAE to send oxygen support for Covid-19 fight back home

INDIANS living in UAE have got together to send oxygen support to Covid-19 patients back home, and leading in the efforts are a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and a Sikh Gurudwara in Dubai.

Working in tandem with UAE’s leadership and with the support of the members of the Indian community, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is working to create a supply chain of oxygen tanks which will provide upto 440 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen per month starting this week.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara is also sending a monthly supply of 10 oxygen containers, said Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Gurudwara. “We have already organised it. Our first shipment will go on Saturday or Sunday,” he told Gulf News. “We are going to support the people who need oxygen in Delhi and Punjab.”

Reports suggest, companies led by Indian entrepreneurs are co-ordinating with Indian Embassy to airlift cryogenic oxygen containers, oxygen cylinders and ship oxygen concentrators, so that it reaches faster.

However, several members members of the Indian community are clueless about how to extend support because now the requirement is for oxygen and medical supplies. They say there is no concentrated campaign.

A spokesperson of the Indian Consulate in Dubai clarified that India has not asked for cash donations.

He said those who expressed interest to support with oxygen were directed to the Indian Red Cross Society, which is working with the health ministry in India for the distribution of medical oxygen.