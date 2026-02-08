Skip to content
Indian student launches London tour service to support graduates

Thomas Tours offers part-time work for graduates amid tight UK job market

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasFeb 08, 2026
A STUDENT from Kerala, southern India, who recently completed a Master’s degree in macroeconomics from the London School of Economics (LSE) has launched a tour guide service aimed at helping graduates earn a living wage while navigating a tight job market in the UK.

Jame Thomas Mathew, 23, from Mallapally in Thiruvalla, has started Thomas Tours, named after his grandfather. The initiative offers part-time work to graduates seeking income while applying for full-time roles.

Drawing on his experience as a student managing expenses in London, Jame has designed itineraries that allow visitors to explore the city using public transport and walking routes.

“Our focus is on customised day tours that show London as locals experience it, using the Tube and buses, and taking advantage of the city’s walkable layout,” Thomas Mathew said.

“I have cycled and walked across London since I moved here and learned many routes and shortcuts. This helps me plan tours at lower cost than many existing options, while also supporting graduates."

Thomas Mathew is on a Graduate Route visa, which allows international students to stay in the UK after completing their studies to look for work. He said many graduates struggle to find suitable employment and take up short-term retail roles to cover basic costs.

He noted that some graduates are drawn into zero-hour contracts, leaving little time to focus on career applications.

“I understand the financial pressure graduates face in London. I’ve seen friends leave the city because they could not afford to stay, while others worked part-time jobs with little security,” he said.

Thomas Tours aims to help graduates earn the London Living Wage, currently £14.80 an hour, with the option of tips. Graduates can work as tour guides for part of the week while using the remaining time to attend interviews and submit applications.

“The idea is to give graduates flexibility and steady income so they can focus on finding long-term work,” Thomas Mathew said.

The tours cover themes such as London landmarks, museums, shopping areas, and sports and theatre venues. Within days of its launch in late January, the service secured two bookings for June.

The model begins with a free online discussion with travellers, followed by a planned itinerary that considers access and health needs. Payment is made at the meeting point on the day of the tour. Guides also share cost-saving advice for major attractions such as Westminster Abbey and the Tower of London.

“Thomas Tours is meant to support graduates like me. The payment goes directly to the graduate leading the tour, and visitors know they are helping someone earn a fair wage,” he said.

He believes the service can also help graduates meet people from different countries, including potential employers. The initiative also seeks to address loneliness and stress faced by jobseekers.

Having previously guided visiting family members, including elderly relatives from India, Thomas Mathew said he is confident in helping others explore London with ease.

“London has a long history, and this graduate-led service helps visitors see key sites and local food spots without high costs,” he added.

