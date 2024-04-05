  • Friday, April 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Indian student group launches visa campaign

Graduate Route visa allows international graduates the chance to gain work experience for two years after their degree

Photo: iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

ONE of the prominent Indian student representative organisations in the UK began a new ‘Fair Visa, Fair Chance’ campaign in favour of the post-study Graduate Route visa.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, which had originally campaigned for the visa that allows international graduates the chance to gain work experience for two years after their degree, fears the ongoing review of the route would reverse the progress made.

The independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has been commissioned to review the Graduate Route visa by home secretary James Cleverly to ensure it is “fit for purpose” and is expected to report by next month.

“The ability to work for two years post-graduation helps international students to earn money to help pay for their degrees and enable some to get valuable work experience as well as to continue to build strong links with the UK,” said Lord Karan Bilimoria, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on International Students and patron of NISAU UK.

“We are in a global race and have to offer post-graduation work opportunities that are attractive in competing with countries, such as the United States of America, Canada, and Australia. The fear of the removal of the two-year post-graduation work visa is sending out unnecessary and damaging negative messages around the world, and universities are already seeing a huge decline in international students’ applications.”

He also warned that Britain would be “shooting itself in the foot” if the Graduate Route was curtailed given that international students contribute £42bn to the economy.

Since its relaunch in 2020-21 cohort of international students, the Home Office says a total of 213,250 visas have been granted under the route – with Indians consistently dominating as the largest group of students granted leave to remain with 43 per cent of grants last year.

“It is very sad that a mere few years on from the re-introduction of post-study working in the UK, we are having to once again make the case to defend it. The Graduate visa is a key requirement of Indian students and a critical offer of the UK’s international higher education system,” said Sanam Arora, NISAU UK chair and commissioner of the UK’s International Higher Education Commission.

(PTI)

Related Stories

News
Bird flu pandemic could be ‘100 times worse than Covid’, say experts
News
Father sues Texas Hindu temple for branding 11-year-old son
News
UNHRC passes resolution on discrimination against intersex people
News
Study attributes decline in academic freedom to restriction of free speech
UK
Sadiq Khan pledges to build ‘rent control homes’ across London
News
Senior doctors accept improved pay offer and end strikes
News
British billionaire Joe Lewis avoids jail in insider trading case, fined £4 million
UK
New laws to put British workers first come into force
UK
Man extradited from Pakistan convicted of killing Sharon Beshenivsky
News
Abu Dhabi Hindu temple sees 350,000 footfall in just one month of inauguration
News
Muslim community members decline White House Iftar invite: reports
News
Superbug outbreak linked to eye drops from India

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW