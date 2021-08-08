Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,862
Total Cases 31,934,455
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 39,070
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,862
Total Cases 31,934,455
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 39,070

Business

Indian prime minister Modi pushes businesses to boost exports

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

By: Shilpa Sharma

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi asked businesses on Friday (6) to explore ways to boost exports to $400 billion (£288bn) this year, which could help in employment generation and help the country’s economy recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

“At present our exports are about 20 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product). Considering the size of our economy, our potential, the base of our manufacturing and service industry, it has the potential to grow a lot,” Modi said while addressing industry representatives and Indian Missions abroad on ‘Local Goes Global – Make in India for the World’ through a video conference.

The country’s goal is to raise its merchandise export to $400bn (£288bn) in the current fiscal year, and has met nearly a third of this target during April-July.

Modi also urged Indian missions in foreign countries to help develop new markets for Indian goods. To increase share of its exports in global market, India needs to have “seamless and high-quality supply chain” and low-cost logistics, he said.

“This is the time for us to establish a new identity of quality and reliability. We have to try that there is a natural demand for high value-added products of India in every nook and corner of the world,” he said.

India needs to have a roadmap for the next 25 years, he said.

Speaking about India’s decision to end the retrospective tax, Modi said the move shows the nation’s “commitment and consistency in policies”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India expects to refund £720 m to Cairn after scrapping retrospective tax
UK
Employee who flagged institutional racism at HSBC resigns
INDIA
India’s new tax legislation may end disputes with more than 15 foreign companies
Business
London may bear £7 billion loss on tourism amid Covid curbs
INDIA
Amazon wins legal battle with Indian conglomerate
Business
Robinhood shares surge on Reddit buzz
Business
Oxfam report calls net zero targets ‘unrealistic’
Business
E-commerce firm Flipkart says in compliance with Indian laws
UK
The Body Shop among 191 businesses ‘named and shamed’ for breaking wage laws
HEADLINE STORY
Shares of Vodafone’s India arm in free-fall
Business
Finance firms working to close coal plants in Asia
Business
IMF approves fund increase to support pandemic-hit nations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Johnson allegedly threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter
Hip-hop dream thrives in India’s largest slum
Indian hockey captain hits out at racist abuse
India showers cash on Olympic hero Chopra
Rain prevents grandstand finish to England-India 1st Test
Sharma urges world to act fast to stop climate change…