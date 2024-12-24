Indian Navy’s INS Tushil makes first stop in London

INS TUSHIL, the Indian Navy's latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, has arrived in London as its first port of call during its maiden operational deployment.

Commodore Robert Bellfield, Royal Navy Commander for London and Eastern England, received the vessel on behalf of the UK government on Sunday.

Captain Peter Varghese, commanding officer of the ship, welcomed Bellfield aboard.

“It’s an honour to welcome INS Tushil to London for her first foreign visit. This occasion reflects the close ties between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, our nations, and shared interests,” said Bellfield.

India’s deputy high commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, also visited the warship, docked on the River Thames. The ship is scheduled to depart on Monday evening.

INS Tushil was built in Russia and commissioned on December 9 in the presence of India's defence minister Rajnath Singh. The vessel departed from Kaliningrad on December 17, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The ship will navigate the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean, making stops at several friendly foreign ports.

“The maiden deployment of INS Tushil will focus on diplomatic, military, and constabulary operations, including joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with other navies en route, particularly in piracy-prone areas,” the ministry said.

During its port visits, the frigate will engage in capability-building activities with host navies and interact with senior military and government officials. The ship will also connect with the Indian diaspora in various regions.

The ministry stated that INS Tushil’s deployment aims to strengthen India’s maritime cooperation with littoral nations and highlight the Indian Navy’s role in ensuring the safety of the global seafaring community.

(With inputs from PTI)