85 Indian nationals released from Russian army, 20 await discharge

Official data indicates that nine Indians have died while serving in the Russian military.

By: EasternEye

EIGHTY-FIVE Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian military, with efforts underway to secure the release of 20 more, according to India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of the early discharge of Indians working in the Russian army during his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July.

Misri, speaking at a media briefing during Modi’s visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit, said that India remains in “very close touch” with interlocutors in the foreign and defence ministries of Russia regarding the Indians “who were, illegally or otherwise, contracted into fighting in the Russian army.”

“Our understanding, as per present information, is that about 85 people have returned from Russia. Unfortunately, we have also received the mortal remains of some who lost their lives during the conflict,” Misri stated.

He added, “Nearly 20 people still remain in the Russian army, and we are pressing for an early discharge of all remaining Indians.”

In August, the Russian embassy said that Moscow and New Delhi are working closely to facilitate the “identification and discharge” of Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military and now wish to return home.

Since April, the Russian Ministry of Defence has stopped recruiting citizens from several foreign countries, including India, into its military service, the embassy added.

(With inputs from PTI)

