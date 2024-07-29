Fifth Indian killed in Ukraine war

Reports said that the ‘job crisis’ in India is driving the young to war zones to find work.

FILE PHOTO: This photo taken on February 22, 2024 shows a picture printout of Indian national Mohammed Asfan, seen wearing Russian military fatigues being held by his wife Asma Shireen and their child in Hyderabad. . (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Indian soldier died fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, one of his relatives said Monday (29), the fifth confirmed death so far of an Indian citizen in the conflict.

Hundreds of Indians are among the thousands of foreign soldiers Moscow is believed to have hired to bolster its forces, and New Delhi has urged their repatriation.

Prime minister Narendra Modi met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month and was “given assurance” to that effect, India’s foreign ministry said.

Ravi Moun, 22, went to Russia in January after he was promised a job in transport by a private recruitment agent, said his brother Ajay.

But he was later given weapons training and forced to join fighting on the frontier with Ukraine in March.

“After losing contact with him, I approached the Indian embassy in Moscow and they informed us that my brother has died,” Ajay said, adding the family was asked by the embassy to send DNA samples to identify Moun’s body.

Ajay said his brother had returned from the frontier once, but was later taken to fight again.

It was unclear when he had died.

“We lost contact with him after that,” Ajay said, adding that his family had appealed for help from Modi to bring Moun’s body back.

Moun’s family last spoke to him on March 12 and had been trying to contact the government for help in tracking him down ever since, they said.

“If he (Moun) knew he would have to fight, he would not have gone…why would he go where death could be waiting?” said Sonu Mator, his cousin, adding that the family needed the government’s help to bring back the body.

“We do not have the money to arrange for it ourselves,” Mator said.

A letter from the Indian Embassy in Moscow last week informed Moun’s relatives of his death without elaborating on the circumstances under which he died, according to The Indian Express newspaper.

“The Russian side had confirmed the death,” wrote Gloria Dung Dung, the second secretary at the embassy, the newspaper reported.

India’s foreign ministry said last week that the government was still working with Russian authorities to bring back around 50 Indians fighting alongside the Russian army.

Four other Indian soldiers have died so far this year, according to local media reports.

Indian authorities have arrested several people accused of trafficking citizens of the country to fight for the Russian army after promising them non-combatant roles.

Unemployment remains high in India despite rapid economic growth and huge numbers seek work abroad each year.

That includes thousands who had sought employment in Israel after labour shortages sparked by the war against Palestinian militants in Gaza.

India is a longstanding ally of Russia and has shied away from explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.

Modi said he had discussed the conflict “openly and in detail” during his meeting with Putin this month, calling for peaceful dialogue and adding that “war cannot solve problems”.

(Agencies)