Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Sports

Indian grandmaster stuns chess world champion Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen had said he was still feeling the after-effects of a recent coronavirus infection. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIAN teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won praise on Tuesday (22) for a stunning victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online championship.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat Carlsen late on Monday (21) at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

“It’s about time to go to bed as I don’t think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning,” a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said after the 39-move victory playing black.

Others have beaten Carlsen – including Indians Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna – but Praggnanandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.

Anand, a five-time world champion and acclaimed as the greatest chess player India has produced, tweeted: “Always proud of our talents! Very good day for @rpragchess.”

Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar also joined in the praise for Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa, widely regarded as a future world title challenger.

“What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

“Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!”

Carlsen, 31, appeared to blunder in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event for a total prize pool of over $1.5 million.

On Monday (21), Carlsen had said he was still feeling the after-effects of a recent coronavirus infection.

“It was better today, but the first couple of days, I was feeling like I am okay but I don’t have any energy and it was kind of hard to focus,” Carlsen said.

Carlsen won his fifth straight world chess title in December, overcoming Ian Nepomniachtchi in a contest that saw the Russian lose his nerve after losing an epic eight-hour game, the longest ever played at a world championships.

The teenager’s victory follows an underwhelming performance in the tournament so far where his previous victory came in the eighth round over grandmaster Levon Aronian.

“His results in the past six months has swung between extremes,” Praggnanandhaa’s coach RB Ramesh was quoted as saying on ESPN.

“The fluctuation can be worrying and needs to be stabilised. This win against Magnus is important. Beating one of the strongest players in chess history is a huge moment for him.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FOOTBALL
Bhups, Sunny Singh Gill are doing the community proud, says father Jarnail
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
Sports
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Sports
Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India
CRICKET
Dravid says Saha deserved honesty and clarity
CRICKET
Suryakumar leads India to series sweep of Windies
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
CRICKET
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
HEADLINE STORY
Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat against Brook
Sports
We see something different in Ravi Bishnoi: Rohit Sharma
Sports
Inglis, Maxwell power Australia to victory over Sri Lanka
CRICKET
India secure win in T20 series opener to keep Windies winless
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Social media abuzz as British diplomat marries ‘love of her…
Indian grandmaster stuns chess world champion Carlsen
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
UK court sets aside divorce over ‘forged signature’
India set to tax cryptocurrency income in the same way…
Shah Rukh Khan to begin filming Rajkumar Hirani’s next from…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE