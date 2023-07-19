Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar’s cinema

The 51-year-old filmmaker said he is “deeply honoured” to be a part of the 14th edition of IFFM.

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Wednesday announced its tribute to Karan Johar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023.

The film gala will host a series of events and special screenings of Johar’s films in its run from August 11 to 20, the organisers said in a press release.

Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and has gone on to become one of the most influential figures in the Indian film industry.

The 51-year-old filmmaker said he is “deeply honoured” to be a part of the 14th edition of IFFM.

“This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career.

“Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience. The festival’s curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude,” he said in a statement.

Johar, who is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, said the festival is an opportunity for him to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker.

“I look forward to engaging in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey, hoping to inspire and connect with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts,” he added.

IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange called Johar “a true icon of Indian cinema” whose impact on the industry cannot be overstated.

“We are privileged to honour his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan’s remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come,” Bhowmick Lange said.

As a director, Johar’s credits include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. He has films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kapoor & Sons, and Raazi to his credit as a producer.

