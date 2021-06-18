Website Logo
  • Friday, June 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 383,490
Total Cases 29,762,793
Today's Fatalities 1,587
Today's Cases 62,480

Business

Indian deposits in Swiss banks ‘hit 13-years high in 2020’

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

FUNDS deposited by Indian nationals and firms in Swiss banks hit a 13-year-high of about 2.6 billion Swiss francs (£2.04bn) in 2020, up from 899 million Swiss francs (£704m) a year ago, according to annual data released by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday (17).

This also includes deposits by India-based branches and other financial institutions.

The steep rise in 2020 deposits is because of a surge in holdings via securities and similar instruments, though customer deposits fell, SNB data showed.

The last record high was touched in 2006, when deposits by Indian nationals and firms totalled 6.5bn Swiss francs (£5bn); in later years, there was a downward trend of deposits.

From Pakistan too, deposits surged 77.8 per cent in 2020 to 640m Swiss francs (£501m).

Meanwhile, the money deposited by Bangladesh clients in Swiss banks plunged 6.6 per cent to 563m Swiss francs (£441m) in 2020, marking a third consecutive yearly fall.

Of the total sum, 530m Swiss francs (£415m) belong to different banks and the rest to Bangladeshi nationals, the SNB data showed.

The data does not specify who the amount belongs to.

A high level of confidentiality protections in the banking laws makes Switzerland the preferred destination for the wealthy from all over the world to park their funds.

The only exception for information sharing is if a government agency claims that a depositor is involved in a serious criminal act or in some other financial issue.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Indian economy seen ‘shrinking 12 per cent in April-June’
Business
Fitch Ratings affirms Sri Lanka at ‘CCC’
Business
Issa brothers move closer to buy Asda, competition regulator approves petrol stations sale
Business
IKEA launches e-Commerce services in Bengaluru, India.
HEADLINE STORY
Satya Nadella is the new chairman of Microsoft
Business
Google announces £11.1 million grant for India to support health sector
Business
South Korea to provide £496 million loan to Bangladesh for 2021-25
Business
Twitter loses legal shield in India over non-compliance with IT rules
Business
US interested in strong energy partnership with India
News
Three per cent ‘directors of colour’ in UK’s small firms
Business
Boohoo sales jump 32 per cent, aims to bring Debenhams back to high…
UK
Land Rover develops hydrogen fuel-cell drivetrain for new Defender
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Farhan Akhtar on 17 years of Lakshya: Forever grateful to…
Boatman in India praised for rescuing baby girl floating in…
IPL return will be hard to justify for players who…
Fire-ravaged MV X-Press Pearl killed dolphins, turtles in Sri Lanka
Release date of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian…
Demolition drive rendering thousands homeless in Karachi