  • Saturday, July 24, 2021
INDIA

Indian court extends custody of Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

An Indian court has extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country’s film industry.

Mumbai police on Monday (19) arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday (23), he appeared before the court for his bail hearing.

The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, said a Mumbai police spokesman.

A lawyer for Kundra and a spokeswoman for Shetty did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

Local media reports said police questioned Shetty about her involvement in the case, but she refused to comment on that.

Shetty, a leading actress of the 1990s, is a familiar face on television and social media. She married Kundra in 2009, and the couple has two children.

Kundra was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The case was registered at Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai on February 4.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

