Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Indian-born entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha sells underlying assets of 2 ‘lifestyle’ Hoxton hotels

The deal, brokered by Eastdil Secured, will not affect the management of the two Hoxtons which will continue to be run by Ennismore, a lifestyle hotel joint venture set up by Pasricha and French hospitality company Accor in 2021.

Sharan Pasricha (R) with his wife Eiesha Pasricha (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images for Gleneagles)

By: Shubham Ghosh

Indian-born entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, who is behind Gleneagles and Hoxton hotel chain, has received an estimated €260 million (£230 million) by selling the underlying assets of the hotels in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Paris, France.

According to The Times, Schroder Capital, which has bought the two properties, is thought to have paid the highest per-room price (nearly €1 million or £885,150) ever in the European continent for a hotel minus suites.

The report added that the deal, which was brokered by Eastdil Secured, will not affect the management of the two Hoxtons which will continue to be run by Ennismore, a lifestyle hotel joint venture set up by Pasricha and French hospitality firm Accor last year.

Currently, there are 12 Hoxtons, with the latest opening taking place in west London.

There are also 10 more in the pipeline, including in European cities such as Brussels, Vienna, Edinburgh, Berlin, and a second in Amsterdam, all opening in 2023.

When the 42-year-old Pasricha set up the joint venture, he and his family retained the assets’ ownership under a holding company named Norlake Hospitality.

The Times report said that the entrepreneur is believed to be selling the properties in Paris and Amsterdam to take advantage of the growing investor appetite for lifestyle hotels. It is understood that he might look to sell other Hoxton assets next year.

The original Hoxton hotel in Shoreditch, east London — once described as “a Holiday Inn on steroids” — was established by Pret A Manger co-founder Sinclair Beecham.

Pasricha acquired the Gleneagles hotel from Diageo in 2015 after buying the first Hoxton.

He is the co-chief executive of the Ennismore venture alongside Gaurav Bhushan, 51, head of Accor’s lifestyle division.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
India: Hinduja Group ups its bid to £954 million to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital
News
Reliance Industries to acquire Metro’s India business for $344 million
News
EG Group founders’ brother gets approval to set up storage units in Nelson
News
Subhrakant Panda formally takes over as FICCI President
News
Hinduja group to invest £3.5bn in India’s Maharashtra
HEADLINE STORY
Issa brothers planning dental practice facility in Blackburn
HEADLINE STORY
Boohoo co-founder parts with 13.3 million shares to settle divorce
HEADLINE STORY
Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
News
French cheesemaker Bel enters joint venture with Britannia; to acquire 49% stake in…
Business
Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels bags 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
News
Indian software giant TCS bags contract to build UK government’s Rail Data Marketplace
Business
Are Your Demat Account Fees High? Tips To Reduce Them
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW