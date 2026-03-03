Indian-American student among four killed in Austin shooting

A 21-YEAR-OLDIndian-American student was among four people killed in a shooting outside a bar in Austin that authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.

Savitha Shan, an Austin native and a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire in a crowded entertainment district on West Sixth Street on Sunday. She was months away from graduation.

The identities of two people who died at the scene were confirmed by Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis at a news conference on Monday afternoon. They were identified as Ryder Harrington, 19, and Shan.

The Indian-American community in Texas is mourning after Shan was identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Austin.

A spokesman for the University of Texas at Austin confirmed Shan was a student at the school and said her legal last name was Shanmugasundaram, according to school records, the New York Times reported.

The university’s president, Jim Davis, described her in a letter to campus as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.”

Shan was studying management information systems and economics. She was a graduate of the Liberal Arts and Science Academy.

The shooting has raised concerns across the country following attacks on Iran this weekend by the United States and Israel, and retaliation by Iran.

Federal authorities, led by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, are investigating the attack for possible international or ideological links.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalised US citizen originally from Senegal, was killed by police at the scene.

Investigators said materials recovered from the scene and the suspect’s residence included an Iranian flag and extremist writings. Authorities are examining the possibility of self-radicalised terrorism.

The shooting took place around 1:59 am at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden. Witnesses told police the suspect first fired from an SUV before exiting the vehicle with a rifle. Austin Police said officers neutralised the gunman within about a minute of the first emergency call.

Four people, including the suspect, were killed. Fourteen others were injured, several of them students. At least three were reported to be in critical condition.

One of the injured, Karan Bhakta, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Texas, said he had been out with friends when a bullet grazed his scalp, the report added.

On Monday morning, the University of Texas campus was quiet as student body elections began this week. Some students said the shooting had raised new fears about gun violence.

Indian-American community leaders in Austin said they are coordinating with local authorities to support Shan’s family and other affected residents. Plans are underway for a community memorial service as the investigation into the motive continues.

