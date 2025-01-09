Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

Dr Harsha Sahni pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbour aliens and filing a false tax return last February.

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

The medical license has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 09, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

THE medical license of an Indian American physician has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay.

Dr Harsha Sahni, who maintained a rheumatology practice in Colonia, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbour aliens and filing a false tax return last February.

She is scheduled to begin serving a 27-month prison sentence handed down by a federal court judge in October 2024, Attorney General Matthew J Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced on Wednesday (8).

Sahni had been temporarily suspended from the practice of medicine since September 2023, as the State pursued an administrative action to revoke her license in the wake of her criminal plea.

“The revocation announced brings closure to a disturbing case in which a physician sworn to uphold the highest standards of care and compassion exploited and abused vulnerable victims for her own financial gain,” Attorney General Platkin said.

“There is no place in the medical profession for this kind of criminal conduct and utter disregard for humanity.”

“Dr Sahni’s treatment of the women she illegally harboured as cheap labour for her and her family violated the most basic rules of the medical profession and caused her victims unimaginable suffering,” said Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs.

“Only the permanent revocation of her medical license could adequately protect New Jersey and its residents from the dangers she posed as a practising physician."

Sahni had pleaded guilty to the charges last February. In her guilty pleas, she said that she knew the women — identified in filed documents as victim 1 and victim 2 — who were in the country illegally and that she harboured them for financial gain and caused them both to believe that they would be arrested and deported if they interacted with law enforcement.

Sahni admitted she provided the victims food, clothing, and housing and harboured them to work as housekeepers at a price less than what she would have had to pay housekeepers had she employed them legally.

She further admitted to instructing the women to tell immigration officials that they were members of her family and in the US for tourism, knowing that was not true.

And despite the fact that the women were household employees, Sahni admitted in court that she did not pay taxes related to their labour and did not disclose the labour performed by the victims on her personal income tax return, the press statement said.

In a verified complaint and other documents filed with the Board, the State alleged that Sahni required victim 1, who resided in the doctor’s home, to work from approximately 7 am to 10 pm for roughly $240 to $600 a month (£190 to £475 per month), which Sahni paid to victim 1’s family in India.

(PTI)

illegal immigrantsindian american doctordr harsha sahnihuman trafficking

Related News

Chandra Arya
Featured

Liberal MP Chandra Arya declares bid for prime minister of Canada

Hearns hit with £10m law suit
News

Hearns hit with £10m law suit

brain-structures-at-birth-getty
Health

Girls have more grey matter, boys more white matter at birth: Study

More For You

Exclusive: 'Starmer must fill NHS staffing defecit'
Dr Chaand Nagpaul

Exclusive: 'Starmer must fill NHS staffing defecit'

LABOUR's latest announcement to cut NHS waiting lists, while welcome, does not go far enough, the former leader of the doctors’ union, Chaand Nagpaul has told Eastern Eye.

Prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, unveiled his plans on Monday (6). He pledged Labour would set up more NHS hubs in community locations in England, and the service would make greater use of the private sector to help meet the challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Exclusive: 'Stop spreading racial hatred'
Nazir Afzal

Exclusive: 'Stop spreading racial hatred'

POLITICIANS must dial down “dangerous and inflammatory” rhetoric and recognise the contributions of all communities in Britain, prominent south Asians have told Eastern Eye.

They are concerned that recent social media attacks on asylum seekers, immigrants, especially British Pakistanis, as well as ministers will lead to unnecessary deaths.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa-Nandy-Getty

The culture secretary retains powers to refer the case to the Competition and Markets Authority, which could trigger an investigation into press freedom concerns linked to Abu Dhabi’s involvement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Calls grow for Lisa Nandy to end Telegraph ownership stalemate

THE SALE of The Telegraph newspaper has drawn widespread political calls for culture secretary Lisa Nandy to intervene and end the prolonged uncertainty surrounding its ownership.

The newspaper has been in limbo for 20 months after an auction process initiated by RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund, failed to secure a suitable buyer.

Keep ReadingShow less
illegal-migrants-getty

According to government data, over 36,800 people crossed the Channel in 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour government reports highest illegal migrant removals since 2018

THE LABOUR government announced on Thursday that it had removed 16,400 illegal migrants since taking office in July, the fastest rate of removals since 2018.

On taking office, prime minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous Conservative government's scheme to send migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda, instead setting up a Border Security Command to crack down on illegal migration – a huge political issue in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

Shafaz Khan (L), Choudhry Rashied (Photo: Home Office)

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

TWO London-based men have been sentenced to over 10 years behind bars after being convicted of breaching UK immigration law by trying to smuggle four Indian migrants in a hidden van compartment disguised by a stack of dirty tyres.

According to the UK Home Office, British nationals Shafaz Khan and Choudhry Rashied, who operated under the alias ‘Manzar Mian Attique’, hid the group of migrants behind the tyres in a “purpose built” hidden space in the vehicle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications