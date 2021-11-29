Website Logo
  • Monday, November 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 468,790
Total Cases 34,580,832
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 8,309

Business

Indian agency summons Amazon, Future Group executives to join probe

Amazon India has been opposing Future Group’s attempts to sell its businesses to Reliance Retail. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S top law enforcement and economic intelligence agency has summoned senior executives of Amazon India and Future Group for questioning in a foreign exchange violation probe, linked to a disputed deal between the two conglomerates.

Officials said on Sunday (28) that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the executives including Amazon India country head Amit Agarwal to join the investigation with documents under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The investigation is being conducted after the federal agency received a communication from the commerce ministry early this year seeking “necessary action” against e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart over certain multi-brand retail businesses.

The Delhi High Court had said the attempt made by Amazon to control Future Retail through a conflation of agreements it has with an unlisted unit of the Indian company will be considered as violative of the FEMA and foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

Sources said the agency has gathered details from the documents submitted by the companies earlier and other sources over the last few months.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company was examining the ED summons.

“We are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group. As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Future Group did not respond to the queries over the development.

Amazon and Future Group have been battling it out in courts after the Kishore Biyani-led group in August last year agreed to sell its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail for Rs 245 billion (£2.4 bn).

Amazon is objecting to the sell-off plans, accusing Future Group of breaching its 2019 investment pact. It had approached the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as well as Indian courts.

Earlier this month, a promoter entity of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) was asked by the ED to provide documents of the 2019 deal with Amazon. FRL had noted that it has not received any direction to provide any document.

Amazon has also written to the independent directors of FRL, alleging “significant financial irregularities”, and said this warrants a “thorough and independent examination” of facts and related party transactions between FRL and other Future Group entities.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
London mayor launches initiative to boost diversity in technology sector
UK
Reliance Industries denies bid interest in BT
UK
Winners applauded for their hard work and enterprise
UK
Issa brothers ‘mulling Asda-EG Group merger’
INDIA
Hindujas welcome India’s move on promoter holding in private banks
INDIA
Vedanta promoters pledge shares to raise £600m
UK
India-UK free trade agreement talks starting ‘imminently’: Lord Bilimoria
Business
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
Business
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
UK
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
UK
Watchdog overturns ban on Land Rover advert; campaigners allege bias
UK
Asda names Stuart Rose as new chairman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
London mayor launches initiative to boost diversity in technology sector
Reliance Industries denies bid interest in BT
Amir Khan and Kell Brook bout all set for February
4 new Ganga Connect chapters launched in UK
Ravindra helps New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first…
Root reiterates he cannot recall racism at Yorkshire
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE