Women's World Cup: India enter semis after Mandhana, Rawal hit centuries

Highlights:

India beat New Zealand by 53 runs to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored centuries in a 212-run opening stand

New Zealand’s campaign ended after two rain-hit matches and a 271-8 chase

India join Australia, England and South Africa in the last four

CENTURIES from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal guided India to a 53-run win over New Zealand, securing the final semi-final spot in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

India joined Australia, England and South Africa in the last four of the eight-nation tournament.

Openers Mandhana and Rawal shared a 212-run stand as India reached 340-3 in 49 overs at a rain-affected DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana scored 109 and Rawal 122, taking control after a cautious start.

New Zealand, chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs, finished on 271-8 and were eliminated from the tournament. Led by Sophie Devine, the White Ferns were hampered by two abandoned matches due to rain in Colombo.

“We are incredibly disappointed and gutted, not just for ourselves but for our friends and family,” said Devine, who will play her final one-day international against England on Sunday. “Frustrating tournament — would have loved more opportunities to play.”

India recovered from three consecutive defeats to deliver a strong all-round performance. “Whenever you're playing at home, everyone expects a lot from us,” said captain Harmanpreet Kaur. “Our discussions are that the crowd is with us and this is the time to enjoy rather than taking pressure.”

Mandhana reached her fifth century of 2025 with a single off Jess Kerr and was named player of the match. Rawal added a maiden World Cup hundred, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 76.

Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65 not out) offered late resistance for New Zealand, but India stayed in control.

India face Bangladesh in their final league match on Sunday, with the final to be played in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

(With inputs from agencies)