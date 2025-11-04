India announces £4.39 million reward for Women's World Cup winners

INDIA's cricket board on Monday announced a cash reward of £4.39 million for the women's team after their World Cup win.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in front of a sell-out home crowd at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to lift their first one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told AFP that the money was awarded "as a token of appreciation for the women's team", and would be shared across the players, support staff and selectors involved.

The Indian women, who won at the third attempt after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017, have already received £3.42 million in prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC) — a 239 per cent increase from the £1.01 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

This edition of the Women's World Cup had an overall purse of £10.6 million, higher than the total £7.63 million for the last edition of the men's championship.

India struggled in the league phase and suffered three successive defeats, but secured the last semi-final spot before knocking out record seven-time champions Australia.

Fans celebrated the win at home and on the streets, with crowds in Delhi waving Indian flags and setting off fireworks.

Prime minister Narendra Modi said the "historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports".