India beat Pakistan by 61 runs to reach T20 World Cup Super Eights

INDIA beat Pakistan by 61 runs on Sunday to qualify for the next round of the T20 World Cup in a match that had been in doubt until a few days earlier.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side made 175-7 after Ishan Kishan scored 77, before bowling out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat continued Pakistan’s poor record against India in World Cups. India have won eight of nine T20 World Cup meetings and all eight of their ODI World Cup encounters.

"I think this is for India," said Suryakumar after his side followed the West Indies into the Super Eights stage.

"Batting first was (the) better option on this wicket."

Pakistan had a poor start to their chase of 176. Sahibzada Farhan top-edged a slog across the line to mid-on for a duck in Hardik Pandya’s first over.

It became 6-2 when Jasprit Bumrah’s second ball trapped Saim Ayub (6) plumb in front.

Captain Salman Agha (4) was next to go, with another mistimed slog off Bumrah’s sixth ball leaving Pakistan at 13-3.

Spinner Axar Patel then bowled Babar Azam for five as Pakistan slipped to 34-4.

Usman Khan offered resistance with 44 from 34 balls, hitting a six and six fours.

But after he charged down the pitch to Axar and Kishan stumped him, Pakistan fell to 78-7 and the match was effectively over.

Earlier, Suryakumar and Agha did not shake hands at the coin toss, which Agha won and elected to bowl.

The two captains did the same in their three matches at the Asia Cup in Dubai last year, including the final.

The Group A match was only confirmed to go ahead six days earlier when the Pakistan government made a U-turn on a threat to boycott the encounter.

India opener Abhishek Sharma returned after a stomach bug but lasted only four balls before falling without scoring.

Kishan continued without being affected by the early wicket and attacked the Pakistan bowlers, reaching his fifty off 27 balls.

He was bowled after missing a straight delivery from spinner Ayub.

"Ishan thought outside the box," said Suryakumar. "After we were 0-1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he took it was amazing."

Kishan dominated the innings early. When he got out, he had 77 of India’s 88-2 after 8.4 overs, with three sixes and 10 fours.

"I was just keeping it simple and watching the ball and playing with the field, maybe trying to make them run as much as they can," said Kishan.

"But yeah, I think it worked pretty well."

After Kishan’s dismissal, Pakistan slowed India’s scoring. After 14 overs, India were 125-2.

Tilak Varma, on 25, became Ayub’s second wicket, trapped in front. India then lost Hardik Pandya, caught in the deep, the next ball.

Shivam Dube was beaten by the hat-trick ball, but it bounced over the top of middle stump and he survived.

Suryakumar made 32 off 29 balls. Dube was run out in the final over for 27.

India and Pakistan only play each other in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues as part of a compromise deal.

It has been more than 18 years since the two sides last met in a Test match, and 13 years since either team crossed the border to play a bilateral series.