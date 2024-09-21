India set 515-run target for Bangladesh in 1st Test

Opener Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who returned to the team, scored centuries to strengthen India’s position in Chennai. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA set Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs in the first Test after declaring their second innings at 287-4 on Saturday.

Opener Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who returned to the team, scored centuries to strengthen India’s position in Chennai.

Pant scored 109 runs, while Gill remained unbeaten on 119. Together, they added 167 runs for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh were bowled out for 149 on the second day of the match.

Pant, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, reached his sixth Test century with a double off Shakib Al Hasan. He acknowledged the applause from the crowd by raising his bat and taking off his helmet.

Pant was eventually dismissed for 109, caught and bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, after facing 128 balls, which included 13 fours and four sixes. Gill, continuing the momentum, brought up his fifth Test hundred before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings.

Gill and Pant, who survived a drop catch on 72, began cautiously on India’s overnight score of 81-3 after early morning rain. Pant accelerated with two boundaries, while Gill hit two sixes in an over off Mehidy to reach his half-century.

The pair comfortably handled the spinners and regularly stepped out of the crease to score boundaries. India had lost three key wickets, including Rohit for five and Virat Kohli for 17, on Friday.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 113 in the first innings had lifted India to 376 from a precarious 144-6. Jasprit Bumrah then led the bowling attack, helping to bowl out Bangladesh for 149, giving India a substantial lead of 227 runs coming into the second innings.

(With inputs from AFP)