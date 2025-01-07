Skip to content
India, US advance talks on civil nuclear cooperation

india-us-nuclear-talks

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 07, 2025
Eastern Eye
THE UNITED STATES is finalising steps to clear hurdles for civil nuclear partnership with Indian firms, US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said on Monday (6), seeking to give fresh momentum to a landmark deal between the two countries.

Washington and New Delhi have been discussing the supply of US nuclear reactors to energy-hungry India since the mid-2000s.

But a longstanding obstacle has been the need to bring Indian liability rules in line with global norms which require the costs of any accident to be channelled to the operator rather than the maker of a nuclear power plant.

The deal was signed by then president, George W Bush in 2007, a major step toward allowing the United States to sell civilian nuclear technology to India.

"United States is now finalising the necessary steps to remove long-standing regulations that have prevented civil nuclear cooperation between India's leading nuclear entities and US companies," Sullivan said in New Delhi on Monday.

He was on a two-day visit to the Indian capital, days before president-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn in.

The two countries agreed in 2019 to build six US nuclear power plants in India.

The South Asian nation's stringent nuclear compensation laws have previously hurt deals with foreign power plant builders, subsequently deferring India's target to add 20,000 MW of nuclear power from 2020 to 2030.

(With inputs from agencies)

civil nuclear partnershipjake sullivannational security advisornew delhiunited stateswashingtonus nuclear reactorsindiacivil nuclear cooperation

