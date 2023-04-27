India, UK to collaborate on science and innovation

The agreement will remove red tape which delays major collaborations

Dr Jitendra Singh (L) with George Freeman (Photo: Twitter @DrJitendraSingh)

By: Pramod Thomas

The UK and India on Wednesday (26) signed an agreement to cooperate in science and innovation.

The UK science minister George Freeman and Indian minister for science and technology, Jitendra Singh, met prior to the signing of the agreement.

The UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology said that the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries on research will facilitate more efficient and extensive collaboration between the nations.

This collaboration is expected to stimulate economic growth, create skilled jobs, and enhance the quality of life in both countries and globally, a statement said.

The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, including climate change and pandemic preparedness through, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

“Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage,” a statement said.

Freeman said, “India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology.”

“With our extensive trading and cultural links, shared democratic values and interest in urgent global issues from green technology and agri-tech to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, we have very strong platforms for deepening research collaboration.”

Besides this agreement, UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said that India will also be named as a partner for the UK’s International Science Partnerships Fund, carrying forward the UK-India science partnership built through the Newton-Bhabha fund.

The renewed partnership will kick off with two new joint UK-India research programmes for research into Farmed Animal Diseases and Health and towards a technology and skills partnership programme that will enable UK and Indian researchers to develop skills, technologies and knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and bio-imaging.

Jitendra Singh tweeted, “It was a warm exchange of thoughts during one-on-one meeting with my counterpart, British Minister for Science, Innovation &Technology, Mr George Freeman in the iconic British Parliament House #London, before the start of formal Indo-UK Science & Innovation Council Meeting.” On April 26, Jitendra Singh arrived at Heathrow Airport in London.

