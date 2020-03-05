India to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Iran

INDIAN health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday (5) said that India is in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of pilgrims and students stuck in the coronavirus-hit nation.

The minister said the government is following up with Iran to tie-up evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students stranded in Tehran and Qom as per need.

Around 300 Indian students are stranded in Iran’s national capital Tehran, earlier reports said.

Besides, around 400 fishers have also contacted the Indian embassy in Iran for the speedy evacuation process.

The fishermen had made a video and uploaded on social media.

According to the video, 23 fishers were seen sharing a small space with intermittent access to water and food. They are currently lodged in the coastal area of Asaluyeh in Bushehr province of Iran.

Indians in Iran mainly depend on connecting flights to fly back home. But, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar Iraq and Turkey have suspended flights to Iran.

Iran’s health ministry said that 92 people had died so far from coronavirus and as many as 2,922 people have tested positive for the virus.

“The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India,” the minister said.

Indian government had carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, he said.

A total of 30 people in India have tested positive, including three initial cases in Kerala who have since recuperated and discharged.