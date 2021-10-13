Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 13, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
INDIA

India resorts to power cuts as utilities grapple with coal shortage

A shipment of coal being unloaded from a cargo vessel at the Mormugao Port in Goa, India, on March 11, 2021. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA has asked power producers to import up to 10 per cent of their coal needs amid fuel shortages and warned states that federal companies will curb their power supplies if they are found selling electricity on power exchanges to cash in on surging prices.

India is the world’s second largest coal producer, with the world’s fourth largest reserves, but a steep surge in power demand that has outstripped pre-pandemic levels means state-run Coal India’s supplies are no longer enough.

Increased economic activity after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has driven up demand for coal leading to a supply shortage, forcing north Indian states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand to undertake power cuts for up to 14 hours a day.

On Tuesday (12), the union power ministry asked utilities to import up to 10 per cent of coal needs to meet increased power demand, a power ministry note said.

The move could push up already high global coal prices. These power plants usually only import small amounts of coal.

Over half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants, which supply around 70 per cent of the country’s electricity, have fuel stocks that will last three days or less.

Federal government-controlled power producers such as NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corp, sign long-term power purchase agreements with distribution companies for the sale of most of their power output.

But 15 per cent of their power is controlled by the federal government, which sells the “unallocated” power to the states.

The ministry said if any state had a surplus of power, it should inform the federal government which would allocate that electricity to states that needed it.

Some states, instead of supplying electricity to their consumers, are imposing rolling power cuts and selling power at higher prices to energy exchanges, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, wrote to prime minister Narendra Modi to complain about the rising prices on power exchanges.

He said the prices had trebled to Rs 15 (15p) for a unit of power from mid-September to October 8.

Day-ahead power prices at Indian Exchange have surged to Rs 20 (20p) a unit, its website showed on Tuesday (12).

Reddy asked for an increase in the supply of coal.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday (12), the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced staggered power cuts across the city, with most of the cuts scheduled for over 90 minutes in the afternoon.

BESCOM managing director Rajendra Cholan said Bengaluru, home to the technology operations of hundreds of global companies, including Amazon and Infosys, has sufficient power and a scheduled outage is for laying underground power cables in the parts of the city.

Other southern states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, have warned that they may have to have power cuts if the shortages continue.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (9) warned of a power crisis because of the coal shortage that has already brought electricity cuts in some eastern and northern states.

The power ministry directed NTPC and Damodar Valley to ensure supplies to the capital’s distribution companies.
(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

