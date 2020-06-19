India reports highest single day tally of 13,586 Covid-19 cases

INDIA saw another record spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day on Friday (19), pushing the tally to 380,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries crossed the 200,000-mark and stands at 204,710, while there are 163,248 active cases.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 189,997 infections from June 1 till 19 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in cases.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,426,627 samples have been tested up to June 18. A total of 176,959 samples have been tested on Thursday, the highest number of tests done on a day so far.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday (19) morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. The country is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

Of the total 12,573 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,751 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,969 deaths, Gujarat with 1,591, Tamil Nadu with 625, West Bengal with 518, Madhya Pradesh with 486, Uttar Pradesh with 465, Rajasthan with 323 and Telangana with 195 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 120,504 followed by Tamil Nadu at 52,334, Delhi at 49,979, Gujarat at 25,601, Uttar Pradesh at 15,181, Rajasthan at 13,857 and West Bengal at 12,735, according to the health ministry’s data.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 11,426 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,218 in Haryana, 7,944 in Karnataka, 7,518 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,025 in Bihar.