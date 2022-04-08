Website Logo
  • Friday, April 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

India rejects global firms’ demand to exempt some plastic straws from ban

FILE PHOTO: Manufacturers and traders of plastic materials holding placards protest against the ban on plastic bags in Ahmedabad on September 19, 2019. (SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA has rejected demands from large global and domestic beverage firms to exempt some plastic straws from a ban that takes effect on July 1, fanning fears of disruption in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

The ban on items such as straws packaged with small packs of juices and dairy products that earn $790 million in annual sales is part of India’s drive to stamp out polluting, single-use plastic trash that chokes rivers and drains.

“We are worried as this comes during peak demand season,” said Praveen Aggarwal, chief executive of an industry group, Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC), referring to India’s sweltering summer temperatures.

“Consumers and brand owners will face major disruptions.”

For months, his alliance, which groups PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, India’s Parle Agro, Dabur and milk firms, has lobbied for the straws to be exempted, saying there were no alternatives.

Aggarwal’s comments came after the environment ministry rejected the group’s demands, telling it in an April 6 memo that the industry “should move towards uptake of alternatives”, after being given more than a year’s notice of the change.

The environment ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pepsi declined to comment, while Coca-Cola and other companies did not respond to queries.

Hugely popular for affordable rates that range from Rs 5 to 30, or the equivalent of 7 US cents to 40 US cents, the small packs are part of India’s much bigger market for juice and milk products, AARC says.

Pepsi’s Tropicana and Dabur’s Real fruit juices, along with Coca-Cola’s Maaza and Parle Agro’s Frooti mango drinks are among the beverages sold in the small-pack format, and the packaged straws let buyers quench their thirst while on the go.

AARC repeatedly pushed the government to exempt such straws from its ban, saying nations such as Australia, China and Malaysia allowed their use, in letters sent to the environment ministry in October.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government believes such tiny straws are a “low-utility product” that leads to littering and should be scrapped for paper straws or spout pouches instead, said a source familiar with the government’s thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

All types of plastic straws must be banned, said Chitra Mukherjee, a waste management expert in the capital, New Delhi, as they ranked among the top 10 types of marine debris.

But three senior industry officials said their companies feared disruption in supply of juices and drinks, while turning to options could boost product costs and hit business.

Aggarwal said the industry would require at least 15 to 18 months to build a supply-chain solution with other types of straws.

“We will try and convince the government again,” he added.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India to offer Covid booster shots to all adults
News
India abstains from UN vote to suspend Russia from Rights Council
News
India to deliver more medicines to Ukraine: Jaishankar
News
Kashmir attracts record number of tourists post-Covid
News
India in talks with Ukraine’s neighbours over evacuated students’ education
INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
News
Amnesty India’s former chief stopped from flying to US
News
India ‘trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia’
INDIA
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
INDIA
Massive tariff cuts likely as India, Australia sign trade deal
INDIA
Russia praises ‘friend’ India, hopes to bypass sanctions
INDIA
Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India to offer Covid booster shots to all adults
Richer than the queen: Rishi Sunak’s mega-wealthy wife and in-laws
India’s Hindu hardliners jump on blockbuster film The Kashmir Files
NHS removes GP who stole more than £1m
Boohoo’s newly acquired brands to be made in Leicester factory
Adani among world’s 10 wealthiest people