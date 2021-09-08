Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875

INDIA

India picks its commerce minister Piyush Goyal as G20 Sherpa

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

INDIAN commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has been picked as the country’s Sherpa for the G20 group that brings together the planet’s major economies.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (7) announced that India will hold the bloc’s presidency starting December 1 next year and will convene the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023 for the first time. It also confirmed Goyal’s appointment as India’s Sherpa for the G20.

The G20 summit of 2021 is scheduled to take place next month under the presidency of Italy. The 2022 summit will be held in Indonesia.

“Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, has been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20,” the MEA said. Goyal, a former Indian railways minister, replaced Suresh Prabhu, his predecessor in both the commerce and industry and railways ministries, as India’s G20 Sherpa.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at the bloc summits since 2014.

“India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021 till November 30, 2024,” the ministry said in a statement.
The G20 brings together the world’s 19 leading economies plus the European Union, with its members accounting for over 80 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population, as per the MEA.

The G20 member nations include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
New Modi book defines India’s ‘ethnic democracy’
News
Minor girls paraded naked in Indian village to please rain god
INDIA
India restricts religious festivals as new Covid wave starts in Mumbai
News
Ants in business class! Delhi-London Air India flight hit
News
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’ for the vaccine
News
Young Indian women write to Modi to raise age for marriage
News
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death of separatist leader
News
‘No direct terror threat to India’, says Shivshankar Menon on Taliban
News
Modi unveils coin to honour ISKCON founder’s 125th anniversary
News
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious necklace
News
Kashmir separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
News
India: Officials accused of faking Covid deaths to pocket compensation
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
War hero to Paralympic gold, Sri Lanka’s Priyantha scripts history
Shiddat: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s…
Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says England coach
Afghan cricket board waits to hear from Taliban on fate…
India picks its commerce minister Piyush Goyal as G20 Sherpa
Pakistan Taliban warns against calling them ‘terrorists and extremists’