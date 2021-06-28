Website Logo
  • Monday, June 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,730
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 979
Today's Cases 46,148

INDIA

India overtakes US in administering Covid vaccines, says its health ministry

People queue up to get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine outside a mobile vaccination van in New Delhi in India on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShubhamGhosh

INDIA has overtaken the United States in administering Covid-19 vaccine doses, the country’s health ministry said on Monday (28). After launching its vaccination drive on January 16, the country has administered over 323.6 million doses so far. The US, on the other hand, started its drive in December last year and has given 323.3 million doses till now.

“India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered,” the ministry said. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 323 million on Sunday (27).

A total of 3,233,663,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 4,321,898 sessions, as per the provision report till 7 am on Monday, according to the ministry. It said 1,721,268 shots were given in the last 24 hours. So far, 10,198,257 healthcare workers have taken the first dose while 7,207,617 have taken the second, the data added. Among the frontline workers, 17,442,767 have received the first dose while 9,399,319 have taken the second.

In the 18-44 group, 84,651,696 individuals have received the first jab while 1,901,190 have got the second. In the 45-59 age group, 87,111,445 have taken the first shot while 14,812,349 have taken the second. Among people aged 60 and above, 67,529,713 have received the first dose while 23,408,994 have received the second. The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination started from June 21.

However, the US, which is the worst-affected country in the world, has so far vaccinated 46 per cent of its population, in India, the number currently stands at only four per cent. India is the second-worst hit nation with 30.2 million positive cases as against the US’s 33.6 million.

Modi praises India’s vaccination drive
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that the country’s vaccination drive “keeps gaining” momentum and that “vaccines for all, free for all” remains the government’s commitment.

“India’s vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all,” he said in a Twitter post.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
INDIA
Indian police probe fake vaccine scams in two cities
News
Police start probe as ‘fake Covid-19 vaccines’ were injected in two Indian cities
News
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
News
Bengal engineer siblings start street food business to fight Covid hardship
News
Mumbai terror attack: US court to hold extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana
News
Israel envoy talks water conservation with Parmarth Niketan president
News
India vaccinates record 8 million in a single day as new guidelines come…
News
Modi government backtracks on payments to families of Covid victims
News
‘Cooped up’ Indians throng malls and markets weeks after Covid surge
INDIA
Emirates to fly from India again after ban over virus
Eastern Eye

Videos

Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘No going back’ after July 19, says UK government as…
Arjun Kapoor: A year ago I was deflated, tired and…
Booster plan to offer Covid, flu jabs at same time…
Sri Lanka suspends 3 cricketers for bio-bubble breach in England
India overtakes US in administering Covid vaccines, says its health…
‘Black and Asian people more likely to report high-impact chronic…