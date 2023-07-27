Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

India open to Chinese investment, says minister

India ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses after a 2020 border clash

Indian Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA is open to Chinese investment despite border clashes between the two countries, the deputy minister for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Financial Times in a report published on Wednesday (26).

“We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws,” Chandrasekhar told the FT, adding that India was “open to all investment, including Chinese”.

New Delhi ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses after a 2020 border clash between the two countries, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

Since then, India has intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

The Economic Times, in a report published last week, said India rejected Chinese automaker BYD Co’s proposal to set up a $1 billion factory in the country over security concerns with respect to Chinese investments.

However, the FT said BYD’s application was “pending and still valid”, citing an unnamed person with direct knowledge of the matter.

India commerce ministry officials did not respond to a request for comment. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Apple’s Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, which already has two plants in India, has applied for permission for another factory in the country, but Indian officials have not yet approved the project, the FT added.

Chandrasekhar told the FT he was unaware of Luxshare’s application. Luxshare did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
BAPS leaders update Modi on Paris temple construction
INDIA
Modi government faces no-trust vote over ethnic clashes
News
India’s opposition Congress pips Modi’s party with most ‘billionaire’ lawmakers
INDIA
‘Oppenheimer’ sparks row over sex scene with Sanskrit scripture
INDIA
G20 fails to agree on cutting fossil fuels
INDIA
Manipur sexual assault: Four men may face death penalty
News
Nine killed as speeding car ploughs into crowd in India
INDIA
Modi condemns ‘shameful’ sexual assault in Manipur
News
Indian farmer becomes millionaire as tomato price hits record
INDIA
Yamuna water level in Delhi breaches danger mark again
INDIA
New opposition coalition ‘INDIA’ will take on Modi’s BJP at 2024 elections
News
G20 meeting to end without communique as Ukraine war divides bloc
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW