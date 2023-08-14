Website Logo
  • Monday, August 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

India must work on batting depth, Dravid says after T20 series loss to West Indies

But coach says his team showed courage to level the series before they crashed to an eight-wicket defeat at Lauderhill

West Indies players celebrate their victory after the fifth and final T20I match between West Indies and India at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 13, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA must improve their batting depth with the 50-overs World Cup on the horizon, coach Rahul Dravid said after his team lost their Twenty20 series against the West Indies 3-2 in Florida on Sunday (13).

A young Indian side missing several big names battled back from 0-2 down in the five-match series but crashed to an eight-wicket defeat at Lauderhill, with opener Brandon King helping West Indies chase down the victory target with an unbeaten 85.

Suryakumar Yadav hit 61 off 45 balls but had little support from the middle and lower order as India posted a modest 165-9 in 20 overs. The West Indies finished 171-2 from 18 overs with Nicholas Pooran (47) supporting King.

Dravid said mistakes were made in the series but was hopeful that their one-day team would fare better in the World Cup, which India will host from October 5 to November 19.

“Our one-day team is really different to the squad that we had here. But yeah, it didn’t allow us the flexibility to change the combinations a little bit,” Dravid told reporters.

“But going forward, we’ve got to look at certain areas in which we can get better. Finding depth in our batting has been an area we’re trying to address.

“As these games go on, scores are becoming bigger … even the West Indies had Alzarri Joseph coming in at number 11 and he can hit a mean ball. You have sides that have depth. We’ve got some challenges on that front.”

Dravid said India showed courage to level the series after a poor start but their batsmen could have done better throughout.

“But that can happen. It’s a young team, a developing team so there are going to be times when we have our ups and downs,” he added. “Of course we’re disappointed. To be able to win from 0-2 down would have been special.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pandya seeks more responsibility from batsmen after win over Windies
Sports
Injury lay-offs a worry for India ahead of World Cup
Sports
ICC World Cup 2023: India to play Pakistan on October 14
Sports
Prithvi Shaw slams sixth-highest one-day score
Sports
India need an all-rounder like Stokes, Green: Nasser Hussain
HEADLINE STORY
India-Pakistan clash among nine World Cup fixture changes
Sports
India’s cricket board makes £1.2bn surplus in five years
Sports
Suryakumar blasts India to win over West Indies in 3rd T20
Sports
Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better
Sports
Nicholas Pooran guides West Indies to 2nd T20I win against India
Sports
Pakistan clears team for World Cup in India
Sports
West Indies stun India by four runs in first T20 International
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW