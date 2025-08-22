Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says


Peter Navarro accuses Delhi of running a profiteering scheme while China envoy "firmly opposes" Washington's levies on India

Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

India was "cosying up to" Chinese president Xi Jinping, Navarro added.

Meanwhile, China’s ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said Beijing "firmly opposes" Washington's steep tariffs on Delhi and called for greater co-operation between India and China, BBC reported.

According to the broadcaster, Xu likened the US to a "bully" and blamed Washington for benefiting from free trade.

However, the US was now using tariffs as a "bargaining chip" to demand "exorbitant prices" from other nations, the Chinese diplomat was quoted as saying.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have become strained after US president Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Navarro told reporters in the US, “Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil... It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent.”

Earlier this week, Navarro wrote in the Financial Times criticising India for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

He dismissed the argument that India needs Russian oil to meet its energy requirement, saying the country acquired cheap Russian oil before making refined products, then sold on at premium prices in Europe, Africa and Asia.

"It is purely profiteering by the Indian refining industry," Navarro said.

"What is the net impact on Americans because of our trade with India? They are Maharaj in tariff. (We have) higher non-tariff barriers, massive trade deficit etc - and that hurts American workers and American business," according to him.

“The money they get from us, they use it to buy Russian oil which then is processed by their refiners,” he added.

"The Russians use the money to build arms and kill Ukrainians and Americans tax-payers have to provide more aid and military hardware to Ukrainians. That's insane.

"India does not want to recognise its role in the bloodshed," Navarro said.

Though the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its energy ties with Russia, it has not initiated similar actions against China, the largest buyer of Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has maintained that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Consequently, from a 1.7 per cent share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India.

china relationsindia-us tradepeter navarrorussian oiltariffs

Related News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

Wickremesinghe arrested Sri Lanka
News

Wickrmesinghe arrested in Sri Lanka over UK visit

More For You

​OpenAI

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

OpenAI to set up first India office in New Delhi this year

OPENAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year as it expands in its second-largest market by user numbers.

The Microsoft-backed firm has been registered as a legal entity in India and has started hiring for a local team, the company said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters
Surinder Arora

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters

PROMINENT Asian businessman Surinder Arora’s company has acquired the Ministry of Justice for £245 million, adding to his portfolio of properties.

The Arora Group bought the Queen Anne’s Mansions (QAM), near Buckingham Palace, from Land Securities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sanjeev Gupta steel plants

Sanjeev Gupta. (Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images).

getty images

Government to take over Sanjeev Gupta’s steel plants to protect jobs

THE government is preparing to take control of Liberty Steel’s South Yorkshire factories if their owner, businessman Sanjeev Gupta, fails to secure a last-minute rescue deal.

The move could save around 1,500 jobs at Speciality Steel UK, which includes steelworks in Rotherham and Stocksbridge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco

Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60)

Getty Images

Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Highlights:

  • Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal, sparking shopper anger.
  • Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60), while non-members pay £4.25 (up from £4).
  • Premium meal deals also rise, costing up to £6 without a Clubcard.
  • Some shoppers threaten a boycott, while others argue the deal still offers value.

Tesco raises meal deal prices

Tesco has announced a price hike on its popular meal deals, prompting criticism from shoppers and even boycott threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mo Chaudry

Looking ahead, Chaudry said: 'Our core strategy is centred on gyms, fitness, and wellness. Through our premium health club brand M Club and our affordable fitness chain igym, we will continue expanding across the UK.'

Mo Chaudry confirms sale of Waterworld to Looping Group in multi-million pound deal

WATERWORLD Aqua Park has been sold to European leisure operator the Looping Group in a multi-million pound deal.

The sale takes M Investment Group’s net assets beyond £110 million, with overall shareholder value now exceeding £170 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us