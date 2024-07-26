  • Friday, July 26, 2024
Labourer in India finds diamond worth £74,000 from mine

Raju Gaud, who found the diamond, said he had been digging mud and sifting through it daily during the monsoon months for the past ten years.

In this photo taken on October 11, 2018, Indian labourers search for diamonds in materials taken from shallow pit mines in Pati village about 15km from Panna in Madhya Pradesh state. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

A labourer discovered a 19.22-carat diamond in a mine in India’s Madhya Pradesh state on Wednesday. Officials estimate the diamond could fetch about £74,242 or more at the government auction.

Raju Gaud, who found the diamond, said he had been digging mud and sifting through it daily during the monsoon months for the past ten years. He did not expect to strike a fortune.

“I hope the amount earned (after the auction) will reduce my financial hardships and take care of my children’s education,” Gaud said.

Gaud said he felt immense joy upon finding the diamond in a leased mine at Krishna Kalyanpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district and immediately deposited it with the government authorities.

The gem-quality diamond will be sold in the next auction, according to Anupam Singh, an official from the Panna diamond office.

District Collector Suresh Kumar stated that the 19.22-carat diamond Gaud found could fetch £74,242 or more in the auction.

Gaud said he previously drove a tractor and his family earned a living from labour work. For the past ten years, he has been leasing small mines during the rainy season in hopes of getting lucky someday.

Gaud mentioned he took the mine, where he found the diamond, on lease about two months ago. “I have deposited it at the Government Diamond Office. I’ll spend the money on my children’s education and buy farmland,” he said.

Officials said the raw diamond would be auctioned, and the proceeds would be given to Gaud after deducting government royalty and taxes.

The Panna district, located in MP’s Bundelkhand region, is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

