  • Thursday, November 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

India joins elite group with hypersonic missile success

Countries such as India, China, Russia, and the United States are engaged in the global pursuit of hypersonic weapons

This development places India among a select group of nations with such advanced capabilities. (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

By: EasternEye

INDIA has announced the successful test of a domestically developed long-range hypersonic missile, marking a significant milestone in military technology.

This development places India among a select group of nations with such advanced capabilities.

Countries such as India, China, Russia, and the United States are engaged in the global pursuit of hypersonic weapons, focusing on the development of advanced long-range missile systems.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with industry partners, is designed to deliver payloads over distances exceeding 1,500 km (930 miles).

In a statement, the government said, “The flight data … confirmed the successful terminal manoeuvres and impact with high degree of accuracy.”

The test was conducted on Saturday from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, located off the eastern coast of Odisha, the statement added.

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh described the test as a “historic achievement” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that it placed India among the few nations possessing such critical and advanced technologies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Sara Sharif begged parents’ forgiveness in letters, court told
News

Exit polls suggest Modi’s BJP likely to win two key state elections
News

Polluted air chokes cities in north India and Pakistan
News

Muhammad Yunus aims for stronger US ties after Trump presidency
News

India sends 5,000 more troops to Manipur as ethnic violence claims 16 lives
News

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott dies aged 86
News

Inquest opens into Harshita Brella’s death; police release new images
News

Poonawalla family buys £42m Mayfair property amid tax rule debate
News

Bar tribunal hears sexual harassment claims against KC Sidhu
UK

Braverman urges to scrap non-crime hate incidents
News

Migration rises by 52.9 per cent, surpassing pre-Covid levels
News

Winter fuel payment cuts could push 50,000 pensioners into poverty
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India hypersonic missile India joins elite group with hypersonic missile success
Sara Sharif Sara Sharif begged parents’ forgiveness in letters, court told
Nish Kankiwala: ‘I love being an underdog and proving people…
Modi-BJP Exit polls suggest Modi’s BJP likely to win two key…
The science and significance of Yagyas
Nadeem Ahmed’s ‘The Travel Adventures of Momo and Coco’ delights…