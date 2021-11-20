Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,349
Total Cases 34,499,925
Today's Fatalities 267
Today's Cases 10,302
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,349
Total Cases 34,499,925
Today's Fatalities 267
Today's Cases 10,302

CRICKET

India hammer New Zealand to clinch T20 series

Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer celebrate India’s win in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. (PTI Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored half-centuries as the hosts romped home by seven wickets against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday (19) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series.

Chasing 154, India made light work of the target as a 117-run stand between skipper Rohit (55) and Rahul (65) laid the foundation for an easy win wrapped up by Venkatesh Iyer (12 not out) and Rishabh Pant (12 not out) with 2.4 overs to spare.

Rohit was at his belligerent best as he smashed five sixes and was ably complemented by Rahul, who continued his fine form and struck six boundaries and two sixes of his own.

“Great effort from entire unit, wasn’t the easiest of conditions but the way we applied ourselves was great,” said Rohit. “Under pressure, we know their quality as a batting outfit.”

Earlier, New Zealand had got off to a flying start after being put in to bat with Martin Guptill (31) and Daryl Mitchell (31) taking 48 runs off pacemen Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar within the first five overs.

But the failure to push on again proved costly for the Kiwis as India squeezed them in the middle overs with terrific bowling performances from spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (1-19) and Axar Patel (1-26), as well as debutant seamer Harshal Patel (2-25).

Glenn Phillips tried to rally the visitors with a 21-ball 34 but New Zealand could only manage 153-6.

“I kept telling the bowlers it’s just about one wicket, if we get that we can put the brakes (on),” added Rohit. “We know the quality of our spinners and can always pull things back.”

The final match of the series will be in Kolkata on Sunday (21).

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism
CRICKET
Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange
CRICKET
Hales apologises for 2009 image of him in blackface
CRICKET
Ashwin says too early to comment on Dravid’s coaching style
HEADLINE STORY
Hales denies ‘racial connotation’ in his dog’s name after Rafiq testimony
CRICKET
Ebony Rainford-Brent reveals racist hate letter
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq expects floodgates to open after his racism revelations
CRICKET
USA to co-host T20 World Cup in 2024
CRICKET
‘Players are not machines,’ says Indian T20 captain Rohit Sharma
Sports
Ramiz Raja ‘pleased no end’ as Pakistan gets to host 2025 Champions Trophy
HEADLINE STORY
Lloyd sorry for comments about Asian players after Rafiq testimony
CRICKET
Essex to investigate historical racism allegations by ex-player Chambers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid
Asian Business Awards: Bestway Group named Asian Business of the…
India hammer New Zealand to clinch T20 series
English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism
Rani Mukerji on reuniting with Saif Ali Khan in Bunty…
Vishal Bhardwaj and five other filmmakers onboard to adapt Modern…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE