Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India signs deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

"The governments of India and France have signed an inter-governmental agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Rafale-jet-Getty

A parrot sits on a flight model as Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel stand next to a Rafale fighter jet during the joint 'Exercise Cope India 2023' between the United States Air Force (USAF) and IAF at the air force station in Kalaikunda, in India's West Bengal state on April 24, 2023. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 29, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA has signed an agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale fighter jets, the country's defence ministry said on Monday. The deal includes both single-seat and twin-seat aircraft.

These jets will join the 36 Rafale aircraft India previously acquired from France as part of efforts to modernise its military fleet.

"The governments of India and France have signed an inter-governmental agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, are intended for use on Indian-made aircraft carriers. They will replace the Russian-origin MiG-29K jets currently in service.

"It includes training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics" as well as 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, said India's defence ministry.

"It also includes additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF)."

India had announced plans to buy 26 Rafales in 2023 during prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France for the Bastille Day celebrations.

India has traditionally relied on Russia for defence equipment but has expanded procurement to countries including France, the United States, and Israel in recent years.

Dassault said that the jets will provide India with "state-of-the-art capabilities" and an "active role in guaranteeing national sovereignty and consolidating India's role as a major international player".

India’s navy will be the first outside France to operate the Rafale Marine jet, the company said.

The agreement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of supporting an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April that killed 26 civilians. Pakistan has denied the allegation.

Since then, both countries have exchanged fire, expelled diplomats, and closed border crossings.

The earlier deal for 36 Rafale jets signed in 2016 was valued at around $9.4 billion.

India is one of the world’s biggest arms buyers and accounted for nearly 10 per cent of all global arms imports between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

India’s defence reforms have included new purchases from abroad and efforts to boost domestic production.

Recent developments include the launch of its first homemade aircraft carrier, a long-range hypersonic missile test, and a new helicopter factory.

India’s defence exports reached $2.63 billion last year, up significantly over the past decade.

The country has also expanded defence ties with Western nations, including through the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan, and Australia.

(With inputs from AFP)

aircraft carriersdassault aviationdefence ministryfrancehypersonic missileindiamig29k jetsnarendra modipakistanrafalerafale dealrafale fighter jetsrussia

Related News

'Doctor Who' season finale to screen in UK cinemas as iPlayer early release scrapped
TV

'Doctor Who' season finale to screen in UK cinemas as iPlayer early release scrapped

'Jai Mata Ji– Let’s Rock'
Entertainment

Gujarati film 'Jai Mata Ji– Let’s Rock' about a 'thug life' granny to premiere at Leicester Indian Film Festival

Philip Pullman
Literature

Philip Pullman reveals 'The Rose Field' as the final chapter in 'The Book of Dust'

Gurkha-soldiers-Getty
UK

British Army forms King’s Gurkha Artillery amid manpower issues

More For You

Khawaja-Muhammad-Asif-Reuters

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 28, 2025.

Reuters

Indian military incursion imminent, says Pakistan defence minister

PAKISTAN's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that a military incursion by India was imminent, following a recent attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The attack led to widespread anger in India and calls for action against Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries and the focus of two previous wars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Visa UK

A UK official said the new rules would allow around 100 additional visas for Indian workers each year.

Getty Images

India accepts limited UK visa concessions to push trade deal: Report

INDIA has agreed to limited changes to the UK’s visa regime as negotiations for a free trade agreement move into the final stages.

A UK official said the new rules would allow around 100 additional visas for Indian workers each year, POLITICO reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh Islamist groups demand abolition of Women’s Rights Commission

Islamist groups have gained ground since Hasina’s ouster, causing concern among women

Bangladesh Islamist groups demand abolition of Women’s Rights Commission

BANGLADESH’S influential Islamist coalition has demanded the abolition of a government women’s commission, introduced as part of reforms to systems established under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted by student-led mass protests in August 2024.

Hefazat-e-Islam, a platform of religious seminaries, wants the cancellation of the Women’s Affairs Reforms Commission, set up by the caretaker government of Nobel Peace prize winner Mohammed Yunus.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Lammy and S Jaishankar

In his conversation with S Jaishankar, Lammy was briefed about India’s 'zero tolerance' policy for terrorism and the 'cross-border' links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

getty image

David Lammy urges de-escalation amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy spoke to Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar as tensions rose between India and Pakistan after last week's deadly attack in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

In his conversation with Jaishankar, Lammy was briefed about India’s "zero tolerance" policy for terrorism and the "cross-border" links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Keep ReadingShow less
kashmir-border-reuters

The Indian military said on Sunday there had been 'unprovoked' firing of small arms 'initiated by Pakistan' along the Line of Control, which separates the two countries. (Photo: Reuters)

India and Pakistan exchange fire for third night in Kashmir

TROOPS from India and Pakistan exchanged fire in Kashmir for a third consecutive night, officials said on Sunday, as relations between the two countries continued to deteriorate.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in Kashmir in 25 years.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc