Website Logo
  • Sunday, November 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929

CRICKET

India eliminated from T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson of New Zealand plays a shot as Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed stadium on November 07, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

NEW ZEALAND reached the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday (7), a result that eliminated India from the contest.

Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home in 18.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis join Pakistan as the two teams in the semi-finals from Group 2 with eight points each, leaving India’s final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.

England and Australia had already made the semi-finals from Group 1.

Left-arm quick Trent Boult returned figures of 3-17 from his four overs and was ably supported by Tim Southee, who took two wickets, to restrict Afghanistan to 124-8.

Najibullah Zadran played a lone hand with his 48-ball 73 to give the Afghanistan total some respectability after they elected to bat first.

New Zealand’s pace bowlers rattled the opposition’s top order with quick strikes as Adam Milne sent back Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for four in his first over.

Boult got going from the other end to get Hazratullah Zazai out for two and Southee trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw for six as Afghanistan slipped to 19-3.

Zadran counter-attacked with a handful of boundaries including two off Jimmy Neesham but soon took to defence after losing his partner Gulbadin Naib for 15.

Naib dragged a wide delivery from Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi onto his stumps.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi joined Zadran at the crease as the duo attempted to push the scoring against the spinners and singled out Mitchell Santner for runs.

The left-handed Zadran smashed Santner for two sixes and later got to his 50 in 33 balls. It was his second fifty in this T20 World Cup and sixth overall.

Southee broke the 59-run partnership, seeing off Nabi for 14.

Boult got the key scalp of Zadran with Neesham taking a good diving catch in the deep and the Afghans struggled to get runs in the final overs.

New Zealand remained clinical in their modest chase with Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell mixing their singles and twos with occasional boundaries.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck with the wicket of Mitchell, caught behind for 17.

Spin king Rashid Khan then sent back Guptill bowled for 28 to bag his 400th wicket in T20 matches.

But Williamson stood firm with Conway who joined his skipper for a smooth partnership that steered the team home.

The left-hand Conway smashed four boundaries and the winning runs in his 32-ball knock.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win, England and Australia enter semis
CRICKET
Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse
CRICKET
Root among early Ashes arrivals as English touch down in Australia
HEADLINE STORY
BBC drops Vaughan from radio show amid racism allegations
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: India blitz Scotland to keep alive slender semifinal hopes
CRICKET
Vaughan’s role at BBC under review amid racism claims
Sports
West Indies to tour Pakistan in December
CRICKET
Australia postpones Afghanistan Test until ‘situation is clearer’
CRICKET
Under-strength New Zealand squad to head for India tour
CRICKET
Morgan wants England to tackle racism ‘head on’
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire chairman resigns over Rafiq racism row
Sports
Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India eliminated from T20 World Cup
JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win, England and…
IPO rush continues in India as Paytm issue opens tomorrow
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a great start in…
Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi heads to Hollywood?
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE