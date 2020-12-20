India briefs UK on its priorities ahead of the country’s role in the UN security council

INDIAN officials have held discussions with their British counterparts about the country’s priorities in the UN security council’s(UNSC) agenda including reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism.







The bilateral consultations on UNSC issues were held through video tele-conferencing just days ahead of India taking up a non-permanent seat at the council.

The UK delegation was led by James Kariuki, the director of the multilateral policy department of UK commonwealth and foreign office, and included other UK foreign ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi.

Prakash Gupta, joint secretary (UNP & Summits), ministry of external affairs, led Indian side which included officials from MEA, permanent mission of India in New York and Indian High Commission in London.







The UK side congratulated India on its election to the UNSC and both sides discussed in detail a wide range of issues on the council’s agenda, the MEA said in a statement.

The UK side also informed of its priorities during its upcoming presidency of UNSC, including climate, security, famine and hunger in conflict situations.

Both sides have agreed to work closely and continue their engagement on all issues under UNSC agenda over the next two years, the MEA said.







India takes a seat at the powerful UN security council as an elected non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.





