India bans graduation gowns, mortarboards in state-run medical colleges

The Ministry of Health of India has instructed these institutions to adopt traditional Indian attire instead.

Several Indian universities have already discarded traditional gowns. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE INDIAN government has banned the use of black gowns and mortarboards at graduation ceremonies in state-run medical colleges, aiming to eliminate Britain’s colonial influence.

“This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the ministry stated in a letter addressed to heads of central government-run medical institutions, as reported by The Times.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has frequently emphasised the need to shed remnants of British rule, associating such customs with “mental slavery” and a lack of cultural pride, reported the newspaper. In a speech two years ago, he reiterated the importance of moving away from a colonial mindset to achieve a developed India.

The order coincides with a nationwide doctors’ strike following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9. Suvrankar Datta, vice-president of the Resident Doctors’ Association in Delhi, expressed frustration over the timing, stating that while doctors were awaiting protective measures, the ministry prioritised the dress code change, The Times reported.

As part of its broader campaign against colonial relics, the Modi government has also renamed streets and initiated a review of the Indian army’s uniforms, regiments, and traditions. In 2022, government officials in Maharashtra were instructed to replace “hello” with “vande mataram” when greeting the public.

Several Indian universities have already discarded traditional gowns. For instance, students in Shillong wore Indian outfits during their April graduation ceremony, and Delhi University replaced black gowns with colourful stoles at its 99th graduation ceremony last year, the newspaper reported.

The University Grants Commission of India has also encouraged the use of handloom cotton for graduation gowns, considering it more suitable for India’s climate.