Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

The aim is to allow EU governments to process asylum applications from citizens of these countries more quickly, by assuming such claims generally lack merit.

EU-Getty

Several EU countries already have their own national lists of safe countries. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA and Bangladesh are among seven countries the European Union has included on a new list of "safe" countries of origin, part of a move to tighten asylum rules and speed up migrant returns.

The list, published on Wednesday, also includes Kosovo, Colombia, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. It still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and member states before coming into effect.

The aim is to allow EU governments to process asylum applications from citizens of these countries more quickly, by assuming such claims generally lack merit.

"Many member states are facing a significant backlog of asylum applications, so anything we can do now to support faster asylum decisions is essential," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's commissioner for migration.

The European Commission has faced pressure to reduce irregular arrivals and increase deportations, amid growing public concern over migration and electoral gains by right-wing parties in several countries.

The commission said EU candidate countries would in principle qualify as safe but could be excluded if affected by conflict. Ukraine, for example, would not be on the list due to the ongoing war.

The EU had attempted a similar list in 2015, but the plan was dropped after disagreement over including Turkey, which is also a candidate for EU membership.

The latest list may be revised over time. It is based on countries from which large numbers of asylum seekers currently apply, the commission said.

Several EU countries already have their own national lists of safe countries. France, for example, includes Mongolia, Serbia and Cape Verde on its list.

The EU initiative is intended to harmonise rules across the bloc and establish a shared baseline. Member states can add countries to the EU list but not remove any.

Asylum claims will still be considered individually, with existing protections in place to avoid outright rejection, the commission said.

Concerns from rights groups

Rights groups have criticised the plan, particularly the inclusion of countries such as Tunisia and Egypt, which have been accused of human rights violations.

"Anyone who applies for protection in the EU should have their individual claim assessed fully and on its own merits — regardless of where they are fleeing from," said Meron Ameha Knikman of the International Rescue Committee.

She called the plan "part of a broader trend towards deterrence and hollowing out refugee rights".

The commission noted that Tunisia has arrested political figures, lawyers, judges and journalists, and that Egypt has detained opposition activists and rights defenders. However, it said the general population in these countries did not face persecution or serious harm.

"This is a flagrant violation of a fundamental human right, the right to asylum, as an individual right," the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights told AFP.

Frontex, the EU’s border agency, said irregular border crossings into the bloc dropped 38 percent to 239,000 last year after peaking in 2023.

In October, EU leaders including those from Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands called for urgent reforms to speed up returns and explore new ways to address irregular migration.

Fewer than 20 percent of people ordered to leave the EU are currently returned to their home countries, according to EU data.

Last month, the commission proposed reforms that would allow member states to set up migrant return centres outside the EU.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi welcomed the new list on Wednesday, calling it "a success for the Italian government".

(With inputs from AFP)

asylum rulesbangladeshcolombiaegypteueu asylumeu list of safe countrieseuropean parliamenteuropean unionindiamigrant returnsmoroccotunisia

Related News

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu
Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’
Entertainment

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

More For You

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

Imperial College, London

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

LONDON’s Imperial College will set up a hub in Bengaluru in southern India to strengthen scientific, education and innovation links between the two countries, college president Hugh Brady said.

Named “Imperial Global India,” the hub will be set up as an office to build research partnerships between Imperial and leading Indian universities and research centres.

Keep ReadingShow less
sonia and rahul gandhi

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Getty Images

India opposition says graft charges against Gandhis are political

INDIA's main opposition party, the Congress, has said that corruption charges filed against its senior leaders are politically motivated.

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Keep ReadingShow less
US-India-iStock

India’s exports to the US increased by 11.6 per cent to £64.9 billion (USD 86.51 billion) in 2024-25, from £58.1 billion (USD 77.52 billion) in 2023-24. (Photo: iStock)

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

THE UNITED STATES was India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade amounting to £98.9 billion (USD 131.84 billion), according to government data.

In the same period, India's trade deficit with China increased to £74.4 billion (USD 99.2 billion).

Keep ReadingShow less
tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq denies Bangladesh corruption charges after arrest warrant

LABOUR MP Tulip Siddiq has denied corruption allegations after reports emerged that Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had issued an arrest warrant against her. Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s former prime minister who was deposed in August.

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. At the time, she said her family connections were becoming a “distraction” to prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

Keep ReadingShow less
bihar-rains-ani

The IMD expects more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over central and eastern India through Monday. (Photo; ANI)

Heavy rain kills more than 100 in India and Nepal

MORE than 100 people have died since Wednesday due to heavy rainfall across parts of India and Nepal, according to officials. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rain in the region.

On Wednesday, the IMD issued warnings for various weather conditions, including heatwaves in western India and thunderstorms in central and eastern areas. The monsoon season in the region usually begins in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc