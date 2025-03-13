Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India arrests crypto administrator wanted by US for money laundering

Besciokov was arrested in Kerala, the CBI said, adding that he was wanted by US authorities. The agency stated that India's foreign ministry had issued a provisional arrest warrant based on Washington’s request.

India Detains Crypto Administrator Wanted by US for Laundering

Aleksej Besciokov, was charged with money laundering and accused of violating sanctions and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, according to the US Justice Department. (Photo: US Secret Service)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIAN authorities have arrested a cryptocurrency exchange administrator at the request of the United States on charges of money laundering conspiracy and sanctions violations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday.

The arrest follows a joint operation by the United States, Germany, and Finland, which dismantled the online infrastructure of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex.

Last week, the US Justice Department announced that two administrators of the exchange had been charged.

One of them, Aleksej Besciokov, a Russian resident and Lithuanian national, was charged with money laundering and accused of violating sanctions and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, according to the US Justice Department.

Besciokov was arrested in Kerala, the CBI said, adding that he was wanted by US authorities. The agency stated that India's foreign ministry had issued a provisional arrest warrant based on Washington’s request.

The CBI also said Besciokov had been planning to leave India. It was not immediately clear why he was in the country. The US is expected to seek his extradition. His representative could not be reached for comment.

"I can confirm Aleksej Besciokov, one of the administrators of Garantex, was arrested in India at the request of the United States," a US Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

According to the US Justice Department, Garantex has processed at least £74.4 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since April 2019.

The US sanctioned Garantex in April 2022.

Blockchain research firm TRM Labs said in a blog post last week that taking down Garantex was "a major milestone in the fight against illicit finance." However, it warned that sanctioned exchanges often try to bypass restrictions by setting up new entities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

aleksej besciokovaleksej besciokov arrestcentral bureau of investigationcryptocurrency exchangeextraditionmoney launderingunited statesunlicensed moneytransmitting businessus justice departmentblockchain research firmgarantexindia arrests crypto administratorindia arrests crypto admin garantex

Related News

Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change
News

Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change

Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years
Business

Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years

Commonwealth wreath-laying ceremony held in London
News

Commonwealth wreath-laying ceremony held in London

More For You

Student visas

The ongoing negotiations focus specifically on business mobility, addressing only the relevant business visas

iStock

Student visas excluded from UK-India FTA talks, says government

THE government last week clarified that only temporary business mobility visas are part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Other types of visas, such as student visas, will not be included in the trade deal, it was revealed during a debate in the House of Lords.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer said that the change would free up funds for doctors, nurses, and frontline services while reducing red tape to accelerate improvements in the health system. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer scraps NHS England, brings health service under ministerial control

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has abolished NHS England, bringing the health service under direct ministerial control.

The decision reverses a key reform introduced by former health secretary Andrew Lansley during the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diesel Pickup Owners Face Steep Cost Hikes Under April Tax Changes

Under the new system, BiK rates will be based on emissions, with high-emission diesel models facing the largest increases. (Representational image: iStock)

April tax changes could triple costs for diesel pickup owners

DIESEL pickup truck owners could see their tax bills increase by up to £15,000 per year under changes set to take effect in April, following chancellor Rachel Reeves's announcement on Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rates.

The reclassification of double cab pick-up trucks as cars will lead to higher emissions-based charges, affecting many businesses and tradespeople, reported GB News.

Keep ReadingShow less
London Marathon 2025

Historic race set to feature the biggest field ever

iStock

London Marathon 2025 set to welcome record-breaking number of runners

The 2025 London Marathon is set to break records as the world’s largest marathon, with over 56,000 runners expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, 27 April. This would surpass the current record held by the New York Marathon, which saw 55,646 participants complete the race in November.

This year's event has already seen record-breaking interest, with more than 840,000 people applying for the ballot, far exceeding the previous record of 578,304 set in 2024. Of the UK applicants, 49% were female, and applications from those aged 20-29 saw a notable 105% rise, reflecting growing participation across younger demographics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sara Sharif's father deserves whole life term, court told
Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Sara Sharif's father deserves whole life term, court told

FATHER of murdered British-Pakistani girl, Sara Sharif, should never be released from prison, prosecutors told judges on Thursday (13).

Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 43, was sentenced to 40 years in prison while her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, was ordered to remain in jail for at least 33 years for killing the child killing the child following years of torture.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc