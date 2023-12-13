Indhu Rubasingham becomes first woman to lead National Theatre

She will succeed current Director and Chief Executive Rufus Norris.

Indhu Rubasingham (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Britan’s National Theatre has appointed Indhu Rubasingham as the next Director and Joint Chief Executive.

Rubasingham, who was born in Sheffield to Sri-Lankan Tamil parents in 1970 and has been artistic director of Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, north London, since 2012, will succeed current Director and Chief Executive Rufus Norris, who will leave The National Theatre in Spring 2025 when his second term comes to an end.

Rubasingham is the first woman and person of colour in the role, first founded by the legendary actor Laurence Olivier.

Speaking about her appointment, Indhu Rubasingham said, “It’s a huge honour to be appointed Director of The National Theatre – for me, this is the best job in the world. The National has played an important part in my life – from tentative steps as a teenage theatregoer, to later as a theatre-maker, and to have the opportunity to play a role in its history is an incredible privilege and responsibility. Theatre has a transformative power – the ability to bring people together through shared experience and storytelling, and nowhere more so than the National. I’ve been fortunate to have directed on The National Theatre’s stages and to have witnessed firsthand the commitment, collaboration, brilliance and pride of those who bring the magic to the building, both on stage and off. There’s nowhere like it, and it will be a joy to be a part of this iconic building’s next chapter, leading the company alongside Kate. I am thrilled to be following in the footsteps of Rufus, and I look forward to working closely with him from next year as I plan my first season.”

Director and Chief Executive Rufus Norris said, “Indhu is an exceptional artist who I respect and admire hugely, and I am so pleased that she will become the next Director when I step down in 2025. She has run Kiln Theatre expertly for over a decade and I know this experience will be invaluable as she moves to the NT – a place she knows well, having directed successfully in each of the three theatres. Together with Kate and the brilliant, dedicated team here, I know that the National will continue to thrive and remain at the heart of British cultural life. I look forward to working closely with Indhu over my last year as Director.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!