Indians in London and around the world celebrate 78th Independence Day

Indians around the world celebrated Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, and community gatherings.

By: EasternEye

INDIANS around the world celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday, participating in activities such as flag hoisting, singing the national anthem, and cultural performances.

In London, nearly 1,000 people gathered at the High Commission of India to mark the occasion. Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, unfurled the national flag, and the event began with the singing of the national anthem at India House in Aldwych.

Doraiswami also read excerpts from Indian president Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation, continuing a customary part of the annual celebration.

“It’s always a delight and, in a sense, a privilege to host as many of our expatriate citizens, as well as friends of India from the overseas citizens’ community here in London. Today’s turnout was genuinely more than we had expected,” Doraiswami told PTI.

He added, “It all worked really well. People were in really good spirits, and I think the president’s message hit the right tone with its discourse about equity, inclusion, and the idea of an India where the growth of political democracy is linked with the strengthening of social democracy. A very good message to land today, and I think the audience really enjoyed it.”

Reflecting on India-UK relations, Doraiswami said that the bilateral partnership is in a “very good place” in a year marked by general elections in both countries.

The event featured a Bharatanatyam performance by Guru Kanaka Srinivasan’s troupe, a preview of their upcoming show at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Flute renditions of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’ by Gaurav Uniyal added to the celebrations.

Security was tight outside India House as families, including children, joined the festivities.

In Beijing, ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat hoisted the flag at the Indian Embassy in a ceremony attended by members of the Indian community. Rawat also read excerpts from president Murmu’s address. The event featured a musical performance that explored Raag Kirwani, concluding with an uplifting finale, according to the Embassy of India in China.

#IndependenceDay2024 at @EOIBeijing Ambassador hoisted the tricolor at the Embassy premises in a solemn ceremony attended by members of the Indian diaspora. Ambassador also read excerpts from Hon’ble President’s speech to the gathering. pic.twitter.com/J8H1ZAu12m — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 15, 2024

A play titled “Biography of a Revolutionary Hero” was performed, depicting the stories of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad, leaving the audience with a deep sense of respect for these figures.

In Colombo, Indian high commissioner Santosh Jha hoisted the flag at India House, with hundreds of Indian community members in attendance. The event included a Bihu dance performance by an Indian Council for Cultural Relations troupe from Assam, and the Sri Lanka Navy Band played patriotic tunes.

The event had a special feature of Bihu dance performance by the visiting @iccr_hq troupe from Assam, India. The Sri Lanka Navy Band played patriotic tunes of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ & ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’. pic.twitter.com/4Rwh3d9XHz — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 15, 2024

Earlier, Jha and Indian mission officials paid tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Force Memorial to honour Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Sri Lanka.

In Bangladesh, high commissioner Pranay Verma hoisted the flag at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and read the president’s address. The celebrations in Dhaka took place against the backdrop of recent political changes in Bangladesh.

Flag hoisting ceremony held at @ihcdhaka to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out President of India’s address to nation.#IndependenceDay2024 #IndependenceDayIndia #HarGharTiranga2024 @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/rz9gZBstYk — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) August 15, 2024

In the Maldives, high commissioner Munu Mahawar hoisted the flag and read president Murmu’s address.

In Singapore, high commissioner Shilpak Ambule led a gathering of 1,100 members of the Indian diaspora at the Chancery complex. The celebrations featured performances by students from Indian schools and were followed by traditional Indian food.

In Australia, high commissioner Gopal Baglay hoisted the flag and read president Murmu’s address. As part of the #EkPedMaakeNaam campaign, Baglay planted a tree at the High Commission, encouraging the Indian diaspora to nurture the environment.

Celebrating 77 years of India’s Independence! High Commissioner hoisted the National Flag & read out @rashtrapatibhvn Independence Day eve Address to the Nation, in the presence of representatives of vibrant Indian diaspora and Mission officials. pic.twitter.com/6Oja37tQOi — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) August 15, 2024

In Fiji, high commissioner PS Karthigeyan and officials paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s bust. They planted trees as part of the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign, which was launched by prime minister Modi on World Environment Day.

In Nepal, the Indian embassy joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with officers and officials participating enthusiastically.

In Thailand, ambassador Nagesh Singh hoisted the flag at the embassy, attended by over 500 members of the Indian community. The event featured patriotic dance performances, and the ambassador recognised members of the Indian diaspora for their contributions.

On the occasion of #IndependenceDay2024 Ambassador Nagesh Singh hoisted the National Flag at a ceremony at the Embassy which was attended by over 500 members of Indian community and friends of India from different walks of life in Thailand. Greeting the fellow Indians and the… pic.twitter.com/1IYyN8xURC — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) August 15, 2024

In New Zealand, high commissioner Neeta Bhushan greeted members of both the Indian and Kiwi communities, and the Indian High Commission in Wellington expressed gratitude to the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

In Cambodia, ambassador Devyani Khobragade led the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging participation in flying the Indian flag at home.