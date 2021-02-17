In-demand star Aditi Sharma causes a Crashh

TALENTED YOUNG ACTRESS REFLECTS ON HER GREAT BEGINNING AND BRAND NEW WEB SERIES







POPULAR Indian TV star Aditi Sharma has gained a lot of positive attention in a short space of time.

After appearing in popular music videos, the 24-year-old made a winning acting debut in 2018 with drama serial Kaleerein and then hit top gear the following year with another lead role in fantasy drama serial Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The in-demand actress will next be seen in Crashh on ALT Balaji, which marks her web series debut and continues the incredible momentum she has generated.







Eastern Eye caught up with the hot-right-now star about her rapid rise, new serial Crashh and future hopes.

How does it feel that you have got so much positive attention in a short space of time?

Well, I think three years is really short, but still so long! I am really thankful that I have got this importance and attention, and that people are loving me. I love them a lot as well. I feel blessed, thankful and grateful for all this because everybody works so hard for their dreams and very few get a chance to showcase themselves in good projects. I feel blessed that people are appreciating whatever I am doing.

What has been the biggest highlight of your acting journey?

Well, the biggest one is yet to come. But so far, I would say getting the Zee Rishtey Award for Best Beti. Also getting a Power Actor of the Year and Best Versatile Actress honour. But the biggest highlight would be Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, because it gave me name and fame all over the world, as people loved (my character) Roshni.







What has the experience of acting in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka?

It was pretty cool as I was doing things I did not do before like magic and VFX, which was very intriguing. We never thought the VFX scenes would come out so beautifully. For example, I imagined birds on my hand, and it turned out so wonderfully well. We imagined things like rocks in the air and it turned out cool. We were just imagining things and they appeared after the VFX. For other projects, we had people and things in front of us to react to, but here we just had to imagine. The best part was standing in front of the green screen, but still having to convince the audiences in believing it was true.

Tell us about your new show Crashh?

Crashh is my OTT debut. It is a story of four siblings who get separated because of fate and meet in future when they grow up. We are pieces of puzzles, who are right in front of each other, but cannot see each other. So, it is going to be really amazing. It is very new and interesting and in the youthful zone as well.

How do you approach a new project and role?

Well, I just remain open-minded. I am not someone who wants to do just this or that. I try and understand the character and how it is. If I feel the character, only then I do it. I wanted (my new role) Kajal to be extremely different than Aditi, Roshni and Meera. She is an introvert and doesn’t speak much, but is extremely smart. She is pretty cool, with internal layers and feelings.







What’s it like working in lockdown?

Working in lockdown? (Laughs) Well, we started shooting in June for Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. It was scary at first as I was staying with my family and was really worried about them. But now, the vaccines are out. I think taking precautions is the only thing we can do and wear masks 24/7. It is risky, but the work should go on.

What would be your dream role?

I have a lot of dream roles! I want to try a lot of things. In terms of movies, I really want to play what Anushka (Sharma) portrayed in NH10 or Alia’s (Bhatt) character in Highway. My dream is to build a role myself, which people should say that they themselves want to do something like that. I want people to say ‘I want to play something that Aditi did in her XYZ project’. That’s the kind of place I want to reach.

Who would you love to work with?

Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Neena Gupta Ji. There is so much to learn from them.

Why should we tune into Crashh?

Crashh is so real and youthful. It is filmy, but very realistic. It has got a lot of drama, but it is very cool and unfolds with a lot of suspense. It is a ‘slice of life’ kind of a project. Also, you can watch Crashh with your entire family.

Why do you love being an actor?

I love being an actor because this is something I have always wanted to do, since I was a two-year-old. It makes me feel alive and that I am doing something right. Also, I can be an astronaut, doctor, writer or whatever I feel like in my film and TV projects. It is like living so many lives in one human body and I enjoy experiencing them.

